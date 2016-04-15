Tyrell Belford: Swindon Town goalkeeper ruled out for rest of season

Tyrell Belford
Tyrell Belford has made nine first-team appearances this season

Swindon Town goalkeeper Tyrell Belford has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a "severe" groin tear.

The 21-year-old played in the League One club's last six matches.

On Thursday, Town signed Norwich's Jake Kean on an initial seven-day emergency loan, as their other senior stopper, Lawrence Vigouroux, is also sidelined.

"It has come to light that [Belford] first felt a tightness in his groin after the Easter weekend," head coach Luke Williams said.

"But he did not report it to the medical staff at that point. He continued to train and play and decided to self-manage the situation himself.

"However, after the Bradford game, he told us that dead-ball kicking during the match had been too painful.

"It was at that point the physio re-assessed his groin and felt the symptoms were severe enough to warrant a scan and it was at that point that a significant tear was confirmed."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots South Surrey and West Sussex
Child running with rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired