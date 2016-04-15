Tyrell Belford: Swindon Town goalkeeper ruled out for rest of season

Tyrell Belford has made nine first-team appearances this season

Swindon Town goalkeeper Tyrell Belford has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a "severe" groin tear.

The 21-year-old played in the League One club's last six matches.

On Thursday, Town signed Norwich's Jake Kean on an initial seven-day emergency loan, as their other senior stopper, Lawrence Vigouroux, is also sidelined.

"It has come to light that [Belford] first felt a tightness in his groin after the Easter weekend," head coach Luke Williams said.

"But he did not report it to the medical staff at that point. He continued to train and play and decided to self-manage the situation himself.

"However, after the Bradford game, he told us that dead-ball kicking during the match had been too painful.

"It was at that point the physio re-assessed his groin and felt the symptoms were severe enough to warrant a scan and it was at that point that a significant tear was confirmed."