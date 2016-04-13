Match ends, Benfica 2, FC Bayern München 2.
Benfica 2-2 Bayern Munich (2-3 agg)
-
- From the section European Football
Bayern Munich secured a fifth consecutive Champions League semi-final appearance by battling past Benfica.
The Portuguese side, trailing 1-0 from the first leg, gave themselves hope when Raul Jimenez headed them in front in the return tie at home.
But Arturo Vidal thumped in a shot and Thomas Muller guided in a close-range effort to put the Germans in control.
Talisca curled in a free-kick for Benfica after Javi Martinez escaped a red card before Bayern progressed.
Bayern boss Pep Guardiola will join Manchester City this summer and the two clubs could meet in the last four when the draw is made on Friday.
Vidal verve gives Bayern edge
Vidal's effort had given his side a slender lead going into the second leg in Lisbon and, after they went behind on the night against the run of play, he equalised with a vital away goal.
The Chile midfielder, who helped Juventus to the final of the competition last season, is a powerful presence in midfield with his all-action style and gives the Bundesliga side an extra cutting edge.
However, Vidal - along with Martinez, whose last-ditch tackle on Goncalo Guedes might have been viewed as a professional foul - can consider himself slightly fortunate he will not be suspended for the next round.
Vidal was one booking away from missing his side's next match and a late challenge on Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez could easily have seen him cautioned by referee Bjorn Kuipers.
Were Bayern ever in trouble?
Benfica had less than 30% of possession in Lisbon, but Jimenez put them in front and could have quickly doubled their advantage and put them in front in the tie.
He controlled a right-wing cross but could not get enough power on his close-range shot as Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer saved.
Bayern's goals then left the Portuguese side needing to add three more of their own, and that never really looked likely as they missed out on a first semi-final appearance since 1990.
Manager reaction
Benfica boss Rui Vitoria: "We fought until the end, so I have to congratulate my players and these amazing supporters.
"We faced a very powerful team that knows how to dictate the pace of the game. We promised we would go eye to eye with Bayern and we did so."
Bayern manager Pep Guardiola: "We played with a big personality. We remained composed and cool in the head even after falling a goal behind. We played very well.
"Every team at this stage is very, very good. But reaching the semi-finals for a fifth time in a row is a big thing."
The stats you need to know
- Thomas Muller has now scored 36 Champions League goals, at least 10 more than any other German player.
- Arturo Vidal scored in back-to-back Champions League games for the first time since November 2013.
- Benfica have scored four headed goals in the Champions League; only Bayern themselves have more (6).
- Bayern have now reached the Champions League semi-final stage in six of the past seven seasons.
- Benfica scored their first direct free-kick goal in the Champions League since October 2011 (v Basel).
What next?
Bayern will aim to extend their seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga when they host Schalke on Saturday. Benfica have a two-point lead at the top of the Portuguese Primeira Liga and are next in action on Monday, 18 April against Vitoria Setubal.
Line-ups
Benfica
- 1Ederson
- 34Magalhães de AlmeidaBooked at 90mins
- 14Nilsson-Lindelof
- 33Nivaldo Vieira
- 19EliseuSubstituted forJovicat 88'minutes
- 18SalvioSubstituted forSouza Conceiçãoat 68'minutes
- 5Fejsa
- 85Renato Sanches
- 39Carcela-GonzálezBooked at 70mins
- 21Afonso FernandesSubstituted forGonçalo Guedesat 58'minutes
- 9Jimenez Rodriguez
Substitutes
- 4Luís da Silva
- 7Samaris
- 13Pedro Lopes
- 20Gonçalo Guedes
- 30Souza Conceição
- 35Jovic
- 50Nélson Semedo
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 21Lahm
- 8Martínez AguinagaBooked at 74mins
- 32Kimmich
- 27Alaba
- 14AlonsoSubstituted forBernatat 90'minutes
- 11Douglas Costa
- 23Vidal
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 7RibérySubstituted forGötzeat 90+2'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forLewandowskiat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 18Bernat
- 19Götze
- 20Rode
- 26Ulreich
- 29Coman
- Referee:
- Björn Kuipers
- Attendance:
- 63,235
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Benfica 2, FC Bayern München 2.
Attempt saved. Luka Jovic (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anderson Talisca.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Mario Götze replaces Franck Ribéry.
Booking
André Almeida (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by André Almeida (Benfica).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Juan Bernat replaces Xabi Alonso.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Douglas Costa with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Luka Jovic replaces Eliseu.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Eliseu (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Anderson Talisca (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).
Anderson Talisca (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Robert Lewandowski replaces Thomas Müller.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Eliseu (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Philipp Lahm (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by André Almeida.
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Renato Sanches (Benfica).
Offside, FC Bayern München. Manuel Neuer tries a through ball, but Thiago Alcántara is caught offside.
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by André Almeida (Benfica).
Goal!
Goal! Benfica 2, FC Bayern München 2. Anderson Talisca (Benfica) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Booking
Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).
Gonçalo Guedes (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ederson Moraes.
Attempt saved. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Booking
Mehdi Carcela-González (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Douglas Costa (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mehdi Carcela-González (Benfica).
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by André Almeida (Benfica).
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Anderson Talisca replaces Eduardo Salvio.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Franck Ribéry tries a through ball, but David Alaba is caught offside.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München).
Renato Sanches (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.