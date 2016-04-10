Louis van Gaal: Manchester United are a bigger club than Tottenham

Media playback is not supported on this device Van Gaal blames 'miscommunication' between defenders

Louis van Gaal says he does not regret turning down Tottenham in the summer of 2014, saying Manchester United "are a bigger club".

United lie 12 points adrift of second-placed Spurs after suffering a 3-0 defeat at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

"The challenge was bigger for me at Manchester United and shall always be bigger," said Van Gaal, whose side are fifth.

"I'm sorry for Tottenham but Manchester United is a bigger club."

Despite United's troubles this season, Van Gaal, who held talks with Spurs about becoming manager, believes United are "still ahead" of the London club.

He also turned on the reporter who had asked him whether he had regretted choosing United over Spurs.

"It is a little bit pathetic you asked that," the 64-year-old Dutchman said. "It's easy to ask that but, ok, you enjoy yourself."

After Van Gaal signed a three-year deal at Old Trafford, Tottenham appointed former Southampton manager Mauricio Pochettino as boss.

Analysis: Why Tottenham title bid is just the start

Under the Argentine, they have emerged as the closest challengers to leaders Leicester City, who look like winning the title after beating Sunderland 2-0.

As for United, they are four points behind fourth-placed Manchester City and struggling to secure Champions League football for next season.

"Can we finish fourth? Yes, because we have 18 points available," Van Gaal said. "It's more difficult than before the match, that's for sure. Everybody can lose to everybody else. We are still in the race."

Van Gaal also confirmed injured captain Wayne Rooney will play for an hour of the Under-21 match against Middlesbrough on Monday.