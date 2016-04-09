Leigh Griffiths: Celtic striker says he answered critics with Motherwell brace

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths told his critics he had "shut them all up now" after scoring twice in Saturday's 2-1 win at Motherwell.

Griffiths had not netted in four games, including Scotland's win over Denmark, and missed a penalty before his brace.

"There's been talk of me hitting a barren spell and a few reporters giving me a bit of stick," he said.

"My all-round game's about scoring goals; if I'm not scoring I'm disappointed."

Griffiths, 25, feared another frustrating outing beckoned when Scott McDonald levelled after his opener at Fir Park.

Motherwell goalkeeper Connor Ripley denied Celtic on several occasions before allowing Griffiths' shot to squirm through his legs and re-establish the visitors' advantage.

The result put the champions eight points clear of second-placed Aberdeen, who were beaten at Hearts on Friday, at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

"When Motherwell pegged us back, I thought it was going to be one of those afternoons," said Griffiths. "The goalie was terrific and it's unfortunate he's made a mistake for my goal."

Griffiths was booked for removing his shirt after scoring his first and said his animated reaction was the culmination of pent-up frustration.

"There was so much anger in that celebration, partly because I set such high standards for myself, and a lot of belief as well," added the striker.

"The last three weeks haven't been good enough by my own standards, especially Wednesday night [in the 0-0 draw with Dundee], my first touch wasn't good enough, and I was criticised and rightly so."