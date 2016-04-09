BBC Sport - Portadown draw with fellow-strugglers Ballinamallard at Shamrock Park

Ports draw with fellow-strugglers Mallards

Portadown end a run of four consecutive defeats with a 0-0 draw against Ballinamallard United at Shamrock Park.

The Mallards had more chances in the contest but Portadown's Gary Twigg headed a point-blank chance against the woodwork with Ross Redman failing to connect with the follow-up.

Ballinamallard remain 11th in the table - one point ahead of basement club Warrenpoint Town - with Portadown in ninth spot, four points ahead of the Fermanagh outfit.

