BBC Sport - Portadown draw with fellow-strugglers Ballinamallard at Shamrock Park
Ports draw with fellow-strugglers Mallards
- From the section Football
Portadown end a run of four consecutive defeats with a 0-0 draw against Ballinamallard United at Shamrock Park.
The Mallards had more chances in the contest but Portadown's Gary Twigg headed a point-blank chance against the woodwork with Ross Redman failing to connect with the follow-up.
Ballinamallard remain 11th in the table - one point ahead of basement club Warrenpoint Town - with Portadown in ninth spot, four points ahead of the Fermanagh outfit.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired