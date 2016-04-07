Match ends, Sporting Braga 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 2.
Sporting Braga v Shaktar Donetsk
-
Line-ups
Sporting Braga
- 92Magalhaes
- 15Carneiro
- 24Araujo Ferreira
- 5Boly
- 87Ferreira Teixeira
- 23Martins Santos
- 35VukcevicSubstituted forAugustoat 87'minutes
- 8Martins Moreira
- 18Rafa SilvaBooked at 83mins
- 20Hassan
- 19StojiljkovicSubstituted forNaval Costa Eduardoat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Almeida Pinto
- 7Naval Costa Eduardo
- 16da Silva Ferreira
- 21Augusto
- 28Coentrão Marafona
- 50Figueiredo Fernandes
- 63Silva Sousa
Shakhtar Donetsk
- 30Pyatov
- 33Srna
- 18Ordets
- 44RakitskiyBooked at 70mins
- 31Ismaily
- 17Malyshev
- 6Stepanenko
- 11MarlosSubstituted forEduardoat 82'minutes
- 74KovalenkoSubstituted forBernardat 88'minutes
- 28TaisonSubstituted forDentinhoat 79'minutes
- 19Ferreyra
Substitutes
- 7Wellington
- 9Dentinho
- 10Bernard
- 21Gladkiy
- 22Eduardo
- 32Kanibolotskiy
- 38Krivtsov
- Referee:
- Jonas Eriksson
- Attendance:
- 21,645
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sporting Braga 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 2.
Foul by Ricardo Ferreira (Sporting Braga).
Facundo Ferreyra (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Filipe Augusto (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Facundo Ferreyra (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Attempt missed. Pedro Santos (Sporting Braga) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Baiano with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Sporting Braga 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 2. Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Baiano with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Bernard replaces Viktor Kovalenko.
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting Braga. Filipe Augusto replaces Nikola Vukcevic.
Attempt missed. Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luiz Carlos.
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Nikola Vukcevic.
Booking
Rafa (Sporting Braga) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rafa (Sporting Braga).
Viktor Kovalenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Eduardo da Silva replaces Marlos.
Attempt missed. Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pedro Santos with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Facundo Ferreyra (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Dentinho.
Foul by Rafa (Sporting Braga).
Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ricardo Ferreira (Sporting Braga).
Dentinho (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Dentinho replaces Taison.
Attempt blocked. Viktor Kovalenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ismaily.
Goal!
Goal! Sporting Braga 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 2. Facundo Ferreyra (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marlos.
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting Braga. Wilson Eduardo replaces Nikola Stojiljkovic.
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Willy Boly.
Attempt blocked. Darijo Srna (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Ricardo Ferreira (Sporting Braga).
Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rafa (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Foul by Luiz Carlos (Sporting Braga).
Facundo Ferreyra (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Viktor Kovalenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Taison.
Offside, Shakhtar Donetsk. Ivan Ordets tries a through ball, but Ismaily is caught offside.
Willy Boly (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Facundo Ferreyra (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Baiano.