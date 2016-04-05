Tony Vance challenges Guernsey FC youngsters to impress consistently

Jacob Fallaize
Jacob Fallaize, the son of Guernsey FC coach Colin, celebrates scoring a goal

Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance has called on his promising young players to impress consistently.

Jacob Fallaize scored his first two goals for the club in the 4-1 win over Walton and Hersham, while fellow 16-year-olds Robbie Legg and Seb Smeed also impressed at Footes Lane.

Tom Martin, 20, also got his first goal for the Green Lions.

"It's three 16 year-olds who've been blooded, played a home game and done really well," Vance said.

"It's fantastic to see and it's important that we keep integrating them, keep exposing them as best we can to ensure that they come through.

"It's easy to do it in flashes but can they do it consistently? That's my job and their job."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired