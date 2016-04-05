Ross County's Jackson Irvine wins March player award

Jackson Irvine is enjoying his football at Ross County
Jackson Irvine says he is enjoying his football at Ross County

Ross County midfielder Jackson Irvine has won the Scottish Premiership player of the month award for March.

Australian Irvine, 23, featured in County's three league games last month, which included a win and a draw.

He also helped the Dingwall side win the Scottish League Cup final against Hibernian and featured in the Scottish Cup defeat by Dundee United.

Irvine joined County on loan from Celtic in 2014 and signed a two-year deal with the Highlanders last year.

