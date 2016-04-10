Sunderland 0-2 Leicester City

Jamie Vardy scored his 20th and 21st league goals of the season

Jamie Vardy scored twice as leaders Leicester won at Sunderland to move to within three victories of their first top-flight title.

The Foxes are also guaranteed Champions League football following Tottenham's 3-0 win over Manchester United.

Vardy coolly slotted in the first against Sunderland, before outpacing the opposition defence and tucking home a second deep into injury time.

The hosts' best chance fell to Jack Rodwell, who blazed over.

Sunderland remain 18th in the Premier League table, four points from safety.

Solid in defence, clinical in attack

Leicester's remarkable surge towards the title shows no signs of slowing up after a battling victory over relegation-threatened Sunderland.

Foxes goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said there is "no pressure" on his side in the run-in and there were certainly no signs of nerves at the Stadium of Light.

Simple but effective. Danny Drinkwater (4) found the run of team-mate Jamie Vardy (9) with a long ball forward for the opening goal

England internationals Danny Drinkwater and Vardy combined for the striker's 20th league goal of the season, the first Leicester striker to reach the milestone in the top flight since Gary Lineker in the 1984-85 season.

His 21st in injury time was superb, leaving Patrick van Aanholt floundering before going round Vito Mannone to slip the ball into an open net.

Claudio Ranieri's men have now won their past five league games without conceding, picking up their 14th clean sheet of the campaign on Sunday. They have lost just three of their 33 league games so far.

The supporters stayed inside the ground well after the final whistle chanting "we're gonna win the league" and it now seems only an astonishing collapse will stop them from lifting the trophy.

Toothless Black Cats need to find goals

Sam Allardyce's Sunderland side gave a good account of themselves against the leaders, but that is not enough at this stage of the season as they cling on to their Premier League status.

They left the Stadium of Light without any points and are 18th in the table, although they do have a game in hand on Norwich, who are four points and one place above them.

Kaboul's all-action game in defence saw him make 25 clearances (left) gain possession back six times (middle) and make three tackles (right)

Centre-back Younes Kaboul, who should have done better with a header in the first half, made 25 clearances in the match - the most by a player in the division this season.

And German Jan Kirschoff, patrolling the space in front of the defence, kept key Leicester man Riyad Mahrez quiet, completing seven tackles and gaining possession back 18 times.

However, their problems lie at the other end of the pitch, having scored just four goals in their past six games.

The result could have been different had Rodwell buried his gilt-edged chance, while top scorer Jermain Defoe, with 12 league goals, was on the periphery for much of the game.

Man of the match - Younes Kaboul

Sunderland defender Kaboul was unlucky to be on the losing side against Leicester

What they said:

Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce: "I can't accept how we conceded the first goal. We allowed Jamie Vardy to play to his strengths. One ball over the top... not coping with that was the reason why we lost today.

"Our most costly games were not today. A 0-0 draw would have been good for us. The costly ones were the last three, we should have won all three. That wouldn't have seen so much pressure on ourselves and that is what told today."

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri: "The fans must continue to dream but we must continue to be concentrated and focused. Now we have two tough matches at home, the Champions League is on the table and we have to keep it. We haven't achieved anything yet.

"You make this job for the emotion you feel inside, but it is difficult for me to tell what kind of emotion."

What next?

Sunderland travel to Norwich on Saturday (kick-off 12:45 BST) in a crucial game at the bottom of the table, while leaders Leicester will be looking to take a further step towards the title when they host West Ham the following day (13:30 BST).

The stats you need to know:

Leicester City have won 33 points in 2016 - more than any other team in the Premier League

The Foxes have kept five consecutive clean sheets in the top flight for the first time in their history

All five of Danny Drinkwater's Premier League assists this season have been for Jamie Vardy

Sunderland have enjoyed just one win in their past 11 Premier League games (drawn six, lost four)