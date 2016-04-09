East Stirlingshire 0-3 Queen's Park

From the section

Queen's Park boosted their League Two play-off push with victory over Scottish League Two basement club East Stirlingshire.

Jamie McKernon opened the scoring with a penalty after Ross Fisher had fouled Paul Woods.

Vincent Berry made it 2-0 from David Galt's cross and Woods fired in the third just before half-time.

The Spiders, who move up to fourth, could have added to their treble, while Shire struggled to create chances.