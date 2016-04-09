Match ends, East Stirling 0, Queen's Park 3.
East Stirlingshire 0-3 Queen's Park
Queen's Park boosted their League Two play-off push with victory over Scottish League Two basement club East Stirlingshire.
Jamie McKernon opened the scoring with a penalty after Ross Fisher had fouled Paul Woods.
Vincent Berry made it 2-0 from David Galt's cross and Woods fired in the third just before half-time.
The Spiders, who move up to fourth, could have added to their treble, while Shire struggled to create chances.
Line-ups
East Stirlingshire
- 1Barnard
- 2Greene
- 4Fisher
- 5TownsleyBooked at 34mins
- 3DonaldsonBooked at 41mins
- 7KayBooked at 16mins
- 6CairnieSubstituted forFauldsat 52'minutes
- 8McMullinSubstituted forMcMillanat 67'minutes
- 11Orr
- 10McKennaBooked at 73mins
- 9RussellSubstituted forWrightat 52'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Faulds
- 14Wright
- 15Vidler
- 16Kinnaird
- 17Fairbanks
- 18Lynas
- 19McMillan
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 2McLeish
- 6Gibson
- 5Wharton
- 3Burns
- 7Woods
- 4Berry
- 8McKernonSubstituted forMcVeyat 61'minutes
- 10Galt
- 9DugganSubstituted forCarterat 75'minutes
- 11BradleySubstituted forBrownat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Carter
- 14Mitchell
- 15McVey
- 16Brown
- 17Innes
- 18Foy
- 20George
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
- Attendance:
- 312
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away9
- Corners
- Home5
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, East Stirling 0, Queen's Park 3.
Attempt blocked. Bryan Wharton (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Paul Woods (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kristopher Faulds (East Stirling).
Foul by David Galt (Queen's Park).
Reece Donaldson (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Paul Woods (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Craig McLeish (Queen's Park).
Kristopher Faulds (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gavin McMillan (East Stirling).
Attempt saved. Gavin McMillan (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Chris Townsley.
Attempt missed. Paul Woods (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Max Wright (East Stirling).
Attempt saved. Gavin McMillan (East Stirling) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Reece Donaldson.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. John Carter replaces Chris Duggan.
Conor McVey (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Thomas Orr (East Stirling).
Attempt missed. Sean Burns (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
David McKenna (East Stirling) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Vincent Berry (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David McKenna (East Stirling).
Attempt missed. Paul Woods (Queen's Park) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Conor McVey (Queen's Park) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Bryan Wharton (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, East Stirling. Gavin McMillan replaces Michael McMullin.
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Fisher (East Stirling).
Foul by Sean Burns (Queen's Park).
Max Wright (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bryan Wharton (Queen's Park).
Chris Townsley (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Richard Barnard.
Attempt saved. Bryan Wharton (Queen's Park) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Richard Barnard.
Attempt saved. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.