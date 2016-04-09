East Stirlingshire 0-3 Queen's Park

Scottish League Two
East Stirlingshire0Queen's Park3

Queen's Park boosted their League Two play-off push with victory over Scottish League Two basement club East Stirlingshire.

Jamie McKernon opened the scoring with a penalty after Ross Fisher had fouled Paul Woods.

Vincent Berry made it 2-0 from David Galt's cross and Woods fired in the third just before half-time.

The Spiders, who move up to fourth, could have added to their treble, while Shire struggled to create chances.

Line-ups

East Stirlingshire

  • 1Barnard
  • 2Greene
  • 4Fisher
  • 5TownsleyBooked at 34mins
  • 3DonaldsonBooked at 41mins
  • 7KayBooked at 16mins
  • 6CairnieSubstituted forFauldsat 52'minutes
  • 8McMullinSubstituted forMcMillanat 67'minutes
  • 11Orr
  • 10McKennaBooked at 73mins
  • 9RussellSubstituted forWrightat 52'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Faulds
  • 14Wright
  • 15Vidler
  • 16Kinnaird
  • 17Fairbanks
  • 18Lynas
  • 19McMillan

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 2McLeish
  • 6Gibson
  • 5Wharton
  • 3Burns
  • 7Woods
  • 4Berry
  • 8McKernonSubstituted forMcVeyat 61'minutes
  • 10Galt
  • 9DugganSubstituted forCarterat 75'minutes
  • 11BradleySubstituted forBrownat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Carter
  • 14Mitchell
  • 15McVey
  • 16Brown
  • 17Innes
  • 18Foy
  • 20George
Referee:
Gavin Ross
Attendance:
312

Match Stats

Home TeamEast StirlingshireAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home7
Away20
Shots on Target
Home2
Away9
Corners
Home5
Away10
Fouls
Home17
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, East Stirling 0, Queen's Park 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, East Stirling 0, Queen's Park 3.

Attempt blocked. Bryan Wharton (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Paul Woods (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kristopher Faulds (East Stirling).

Foul by David Galt (Queen's Park).

Reece Donaldson (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Paul Woods (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Craig McLeish (Queen's Park).

Kristopher Faulds (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gavin McMillan (East Stirling).

Attempt saved. Gavin McMillan (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Chris Townsley.

Attempt missed. Paul Woods (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Max Wright (East Stirling).

Attempt saved. Gavin McMillan (East Stirling) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Reece Donaldson.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. John Carter replaces Chris Duggan.

Conor McVey (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Thomas Orr (East Stirling).

Attempt missed. Sean Burns (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Booking

David McKenna (East Stirling) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Vincent Berry (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David McKenna (East Stirling).

Attempt missed. Paul Woods (Queen's Park) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Conor McVey (Queen's Park) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Bryan Wharton (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, East Stirling. Gavin McMillan replaces Michael McMullin.

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Fisher (East Stirling).

Foul by Sean Burns (Queen's Park).

Max Wright (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Bryan Wharton (Queen's Park).

Chris Townsley (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Richard Barnard.

Attempt saved. Bryan Wharton (Queen's Park) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Richard Barnard.

Attempt saved. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife33186961382360
2Annan Athletic331581066521453
3Clyde331651252421053
4Queen's Park331410943291452
5Elgin33157115144752
6Stirling33128134341244
7Berwick33127144148-743
8Arbroath33115174045-538
9Montrose33108154869-2138
10East Stirlingshire3384213774-3728
View full Scottish League Two table

