Match ends, Guiseley 0, Cheltenham Town 2.
Guiseley 0-2 Cheltenham Town
Cheltenham scored two late goals to beat Guiseley and move within touching distance of the National League title.
Gary Johnson's side looked like being frustrated when Harry Pell hit the post, but Rob Dickie's header and Dan Holman's 26th goal of the season secured all three points.
Pell was then sent off late on for a second bookable offence.
Guiseley's best effort came through James Hurst's deflected strike, which was easily saved by Jonathan Flatt.
With Forest Green only managing a draw at Braintree, Cheltenham need four points from their remaining three games to secure an immediate return to the Football League.
Guiseley meanwhile remain two points clear of the bottom four.
Cheltenham Town boss Gary Johnson told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:
"It was a close game - Guiseley played very defensively and tried to catch us on the break and we weren't finding any holes really early on.
"I made a change because I felt we needed to do something different - give the lads some new people to break them down and it worked.
"Last ten minutes we got the two goals and sent our fans home happy and it's put us in a fantastic position now."
Line-ups
Guiseley
- 1Drench
- 2Toulson
- 25Atkinson
- 4Lowe
- 3ParkerBooked at 90mins
- 6LawlorBooked at 67mins
- 35NorburnBooked at 90mins
- 36HurstSubstituted forJohnsonat 83'minutes
- 14HatfieldSubstituted forCraddockat 85'minutes
- 11Rothery
- 23SinclairSubstituted forBoyesat 12'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Boyes
- 10Craddock
- 17Atkinson
- 18Johnson
- 34Dudley
Cheltenham
- 31Flatt
- 2BarthramSubstituted forDaytonat 67'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 6Parslow
- 7PellBooked at 90mins
- 15Burgess
- 4Storer
- 3McLennan
- 24Dickie
- 30Holman
- 11MunnsSubstituted forHallat 46'minutes
- 10Morgan-SmithSubstituted forWatersat 46'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 8Waters
- 12Kitscha
- 14Hall
- 18Rowe
- 27Dayton
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
- Attendance:
- 1,058
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Guiseley 0, Cheltenham Town 2.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) for a bad foul.
Booking
Ben Parker (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Oliver Norburn (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Billy Waters (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Guiseley 0, Cheltenham Town 2. Dan Holman (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Dickie with a cross.
Booking
James Dayton (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hand ball by James Dayton (Cheltenham Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Tom Craddock replaces Will Hatfield.
Foul by Billy Waters (Cheltenham Town).
Robert Atkinson (Guiseley) wins a free kick.
Foul by Kyle Storer (Cheltenham Town).
Oli Johnson (Guiseley) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Oli Johnson replaces James Hurst.
Foul by James Hurst (Guiseley).
Danny Parslow (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick.
Booking
Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town).
Will Hatfield (Guiseley) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Goal! Guiseley 0, Cheltenham Town 1. Robert Dickie (Cheltenham Town) header from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kyle Storer with a cross.
Foul by Danny Lowe (Guiseley).
Robert Dickie (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by James Dayton (Cheltenham Town).
Oliver Norburn (Guiseley) wins a free kick.
Corner, Cheltenham Town.
Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) hits the woodwork with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Billy Waters with a cross.
Billy Waters (Cheltenham Town) hits the woodwork with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.
Foul by Billy Waters (Cheltenham Town).
Gavin Rothery (Guiseley) wins a free kick.
Offside, Guiseley. James Hurst tries a through ball, but James Hurst is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Billy Waters (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Dan Holman (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Cheltenham Town.
Attempt saved. Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. James Dayton replaces Jack Barthram.
Booking
Jake Lawlor (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jake Lawlor (Guiseley).
Dan Holman (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Kyle Storer (Cheltenham Town).