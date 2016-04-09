Dagenham & Redbridge 1-4 Portsmouth

Portsmouth struck four second-half goals to stun Dagenham & Redbridge and maintain their League Two promotion charge with a third straight win.

The Daggers took the lead against the run of play on 34 minutes through Ashley Hemmings' looping overhead kick.

But the visitors struck twice in nine second-half minutes through Michael Doyle and a Christian Burgess header.

Sub Gareth Evans headed in a free-kick from Kyle Bennett, who then sealed victory on 88 minutes after a mazy run.

Portsmouth stay sixth, five points behind third-placed Accrington, while Dagenham remain bottom of the table, 11 points adrift of safety with five games left.

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still told BBC Radio London:

Media playback is not supported on this device Still on Dagenham v Portsmouth

"We played very well first half and we started the second half alright. We made three massive errors.

"I don't think they won it. I actually think we lost it.

"Everything about what we were doing was fine. You've got to play with your head."

Portsmouth manager Paul Cook told BBC Radio Solent:

Media playback is not supported on this device Cook on Dagenham v Portsmouth

"I think the most important thing to speak about is the end result. It was a great performance today by the lads in general.

"We've got to keep going, we've got to keep believing in what we're doing. It's important we believe in the run we're putting together now.

"I don't think this team's character will ever be in question; the consistency, yeah.

"We're on 69 points. There's a lot of points for us to play for and, as I say, it's a benchmark for where we want to go in the future."