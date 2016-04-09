Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Portsmouth 4.
Dagenham & Redbridge 1-4 Portsmouth
Portsmouth struck four second-half goals to stun Dagenham & Redbridge and maintain their League Two promotion charge with a third straight win.
The Daggers took the lead against the run of play on 34 minutes through Ashley Hemmings' looping overhead kick.
But the visitors struck twice in nine second-half minutes through Michael Doyle and a Christian Burgess header.
Sub Gareth Evans headed in a free-kick from Kyle Bennett, who then sealed victory on 88 minutes after a mazy run.
Portsmouth stay sixth, five points behind third-placed Accrington, while Dagenham remain bottom of the table, 11 points adrift of safety with five games left.
Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still told BBC Radio London:
"We played very well first half and we started the second half alright. We made three massive errors.
"I don't think they won it. I actually think we lost it.
"Everything about what we were doing was fine. You've got to play with your head."
Portsmouth manager Paul Cook told BBC Radio Solent:
"I think the most important thing to speak about is the end result. It was a great performance today by the lads in general.
"We've got to keep going, we've got to keep believing in what we're doing. It's important we believe in the run we're putting together now.
"I don't think this team's character will ever be in question; the consistency, yeah.
"We're on 69 points. There's a lot of points for us to play for and, as I say, it's a benchmark for where we want to go in the future."
Line-ups
Dag & Red
- 30Cousins
- 32HoyteBooked at 79mins
- 6Dikamona
- 26Hyam
- 33Widdowson
- 2PassleyBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHawkinsat 76'minutes
- 4Labadie
- 21MuldoonSubstituted forCuretonat 69'minutes
- 23Hemmings
- 25CashSubstituted forBoucaudat 75'minutes
- 12DoidgeBooked at 67mins
Substitutes
- 7Cureton
- 8Boucaud
- 9McClure
- 10Chambers
- 15Hawkins
- 29Pennell
- 35Moore
Portsmouth
- 1Jones
- 2Davies
- 6Burgess
- 20ClarkeBooked at 77mins
- 3Stevens
- 8DoyleBooked at 45mins
- 29Hollands
- 23BennettSubstituted forNaismithat 89'minutes
- 7McGurkSubstituted forEvansat 79'minutes
- 11RobertsSubstituted forMcNultyat 89'minutes
- 21SmithBooked at 58mins
Substitutes
- 4Webster
- 10McNulty
- 14Naismith
- 19Chaplin
- 24Murphy
- 26Evans
- 33Close
- Referee:
- Lee Collins
- Attendance:
- 3,122
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Portsmouth 4.
Foul by Oliver Hawkins (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Kal Naismith (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Ben Davies.
Ashley Hemmings (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ben Davies (Portsmouth).
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Kal Naismith replaces Kyle Bennett.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Marc McNulty replaces Gary Roberts.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Portsmouth 4. Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Enda Stevens.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Portsmouth 3. Gareth Evans (Portsmouth) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kyle Bennett with a cross following a set piece situation.
Michael Smith (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Clévid Dikamona (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Andre Boucaud.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Gareth Evans replaces Adam McGurk.
Booking
Justin Hoyte (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Justin Hoyte (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Joss Labadie (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam McGurk (Portsmouth).
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.
Booking
Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Oliver Hawkins replaces Josh Passley.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Andre Boucaud replaces Matthew Cash.
Attempt missed. Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Josh Passley.
Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Jamie Cureton replaces Oliver Muldoon.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Portsmouth 2. Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyle Bennett with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Christian Doidge (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Christian Doidge (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Ben Davies (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Christian Burgess.
Joss Labadie (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth).
Foul by Matthew Cash (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Michael Doyle (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Josh Passley (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Adam McGurk (Portsmouth).