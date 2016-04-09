Newport County 0-1 Cambridge United

Darren Jones competes for the aerial challenge

Cambridge United maintained their revival and promotion aspirations under manager Shaun Derry with a 1-0 win over Newport County at Rodney Parade.

Cambridge are three points off a play-off spot while Newport's cushion over the bottom two is cut to 11 points.

The Us had the better of a low quality contest, with Newport failing to produce a single effort on target.

James Dunne scored the winner midway through the second half after smart work from Luke Berry.

Newport County manager Warren Feeney told BBC Radio Wales: "It was very frustrating. No way did I think we deserved to lose a game - I thought we deserved to win the game.

"But we're not being clinical in both boxes. I don't think we're being ruthless enough.

"We've just got to pick them up now and go next week. We need one win and I've every confidence we can get that. But at the moment we're in that little bit of a lull."