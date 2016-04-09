League Two
Newport0Cambridge1

Newport County 0-1 Cambridge United

Darren Jones
Darren Jones competes for the aerial challenge

Cambridge United maintained their revival and promotion aspirations under manager Shaun Derry with a 1-0 win over Newport County at Rodney Parade.

Cambridge are three points off a play-off spot while Newport's cushion over the bottom two is cut to 11 points.

The Us had the better of a low quality contest, with Newport failing to produce a single effort on target.

James Dunne scored the winner midway through the second half after smart work from Luke Berry.

Newport County manager Warren Feeney told BBC Radio Wales: "It was very frustrating. No way did I think we deserved to lose a game - I thought we deserved to win the game.

"But we're not being clinical in both boxes. I don't think we're being ruthless enough.

"We've just got to pick them up now and go next week. We need one win and I've every confidence we can get that. But at the moment we're in that little bit of a lull."

Line-ups

Newport

  • 30Day
  • 2HolmesSubstituted forDonacienat 78'minutes
  • 4Jones
  • 5Davies
  • 16Hughes
  • 23Rodman
  • 33Byrne
  • 7Elito
  • 3BarrowSubstituted forAyinaat 71'minutes
  • 10John-Lewis
  • 19BodenSubstituted forCoulibalyat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Klukowski
  • 9Coulibaly
  • 12Donacien
  • 15Green
  • 17Morgan
  • 18Ayina
  • 28O'Sullivan

Cambridge

  • 35Norris
  • 25FurlongBooked at 85mins
  • 14Coulson
  • 6Legge
  • 11Dunk
  • 8Berry
  • 16Dunne
  • 23Ledson
  • 12ClarkBooked at 66mins
  • 21Spencer
  • 22WilliamsonSubstituted forSimpsonat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Omozusi
  • 5Roberts
  • 13Beasant
  • 15Simpson
  • 17O'Neill
  • 20Ismail
  • 28Horne
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
2,330

Match Stats

Home TeamNewportAway TeamCambridge
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home8
Away12
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Newport County 0, Cambridge United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Newport County 0, Cambridge United 1.

Attempt missed. Andrew Hughes (Newport County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Darren Jones (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robbie Simpson (Cambridge United).

Substitution

Substitution, Cambridge United. Robbie Simpson replaces Ben Williamson.

Attempt missed. Lenell John-Lewis (Newport County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Souleymane Coulibaly (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Max Clark (Cambridge United).

Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Janoi Donacien.

Foul by Janoi Donacien (Newport County).

Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Souleymane Coulibaly (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Lenell John-Lewis (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Ledson (Cambridge United).

Booking

Darnell Furlong (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lenell John-Lewis (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darnell Furlong (Cambridge United).

Foul by Medy Elito (Newport County).

Darnell Furlong (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Souleymane Coulibaly replaces Scott Boden.

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Janoi Donacien replaces Danny Holmes because of an injury.

Foul by Mark Byrne (Newport County).

Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Luke Berry.

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. John-Christophe Ayina replaces Scott Barrow because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Newport County 0, Cambridge United 1. James Dunne (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Berry.

Booking

Max Clark (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Danny Holmes (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Max Clark (Cambridge United).

Attempt missed. Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Leon Legge (Cambridge United) header from very close range misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Scott Barrow.

Scott Barrow (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United).

Medy Elito (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Dunne (Cambridge United).

Attempt missed. Lenell John-Lewis (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Lenell John-Lewis (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northampton412610575433288
2Oxford Utd412113774373776
3Accrington412111966452174
4Bristol Rovers412261366422472
5Plymouth412181258391971
6Portsmouth401815767363169
7Wimbledon4017111259491062
8Wycombe411711134337662
9Exeter411711135854462
10Carlisle411515116058260
11Leyton Orient411612135455-160
12Cambridge411611145552359
13Mansfield411511155249356
14Barnet41159175661-554
15Luton40158175254-253
16Hartlepool40146204659-1348
17Crawley41138204468-2447
18Notts County40129195068-1845
19Morecambe41127226476-1243
20Yeovil411013183752-1543
21Newport411011204058-1841
22Stevenage41912204665-1939
23York41612234576-3130
24Dag & Red40610243771-3428
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you