Match ends, Newport County 0, Cambridge United 1.
Newport County 0-1 Cambridge United
Cambridge United maintained their revival and promotion aspirations under manager Shaun Derry with a 1-0 win over Newport County at Rodney Parade.
Cambridge are three points off a play-off spot while Newport's cushion over the bottom two is cut to 11 points.
The Us had the better of a low quality contest, with Newport failing to produce a single effort on target.
James Dunne scored the winner midway through the second half after smart work from Luke Berry.
Newport County manager Warren Feeney told BBC Radio Wales: "It was very frustrating. No way did I think we deserved to lose a game - I thought we deserved to win the game.
"But we're not being clinical in both boxes. I don't think we're being ruthless enough.
"We've just got to pick them up now and go next week. We need one win and I've every confidence we can get that. But at the moment we're in that little bit of a lull."
Line-ups
Newport
- 30Day
- 2HolmesSubstituted forDonacienat 78'minutes
- 4Jones
- 5Davies
- 16Hughes
- 23Rodman
- 33Byrne
- 7Elito
- 3BarrowSubstituted forAyinaat 71'minutes
- 10John-Lewis
- 19BodenSubstituted forCoulibalyat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Klukowski
- 9Coulibaly
- 12Donacien
- 15Green
- 17Morgan
- 18Ayina
- 28O'Sullivan
Cambridge
- 35Norris
- 25FurlongBooked at 85mins
- 14Coulson
- 6Legge
- 11Dunk
- 8Berry
- 16Dunne
- 23Ledson
- 12ClarkBooked at 66mins
- 21Spencer
- 22WilliamsonSubstituted forSimpsonat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Omozusi
- 5Roberts
- 13Beasant
- 15Simpson
- 17O'Neill
- 20Ismail
- 28Horne
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 2,330
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newport County 0, Cambridge United 1.
Attempt missed. Andrew Hughes (Newport County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Darren Jones (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robbie Simpson (Cambridge United).
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Robbie Simpson replaces Ben Williamson.
Attempt missed. Lenell John-Lewis (Newport County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Souleymane Coulibaly (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Max Clark (Cambridge United).
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Janoi Donacien.
Foul by Janoi Donacien (Newport County).
Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Souleymane Coulibaly (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Lenell John-Lewis (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Ledson (Cambridge United).
Booking
Darnell Furlong (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lenell John-Lewis (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darnell Furlong (Cambridge United).
Foul by Medy Elito (Newport County).
Darnell Furlong (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Souleymane Coulibaly replaces Scott Boden.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Janoi Donacien replaces Danny Holmes because of an injury.
Foul by Mark Byrne (Newport County).
Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Luke Berry.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. John-Christophe Ayina replaces Scott Barrow because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 0, Cambridge United 1. James Dunne (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Berry.
Booking
Max Clark (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Danny Holmes (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max Clark (Cambridge United).
Attempt missed. Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Leon Legge (Cambridge United) header from very close range misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Scott Barrow.
Scott Barrow (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United).
Medy Elito (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Dunne (Cambridge United).
Attempt missed. Lenell John-Lewis (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Lenell John-Lewis (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.