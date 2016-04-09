Match ends, Crawley Town 1, Oxford United 5.
Crawley Town 1-5 Oxford United
Oxford United came from a goal behind to thump Crawley and strengthen their League Two promotion challenge.
Joe McNerney put the hosts ahead before Chris Maguire equalised with his first league goal for the U's.
Callum O'Dowda's neat finish and Liam Sercombe's looped effort put Oxford in the driving seat.
The visitors secured the win as Maguire smashed home a penalty after he was brought down by Simon Walton before George Waring fired home a fifth.
The result leaves Oxford in second place, four points clear of fourth-placed Bristol Rovers with just five games remaining, whilst Crawley sit comfortably in 17th.
Crawley Town manager Mark Yates told BBC Surrey:
"It's a frustrating game really. I thought we were great first-half and but for a mistake that Sonny Bradley's been unlucky that he tried to keep the ball in and we got punished for it.
"But the second half was not good enough. We talk about goals changing games and once the second one went in, I think you saw a little bit of negativity creeping in and we didn't deal with situations.
"I think we have Jack Rose to thank it wasn't a couple more. That's the most frustrating we can go from being so good to being so thick."
Line-ups
Crawley
- 1Rose
- 2Oyebanjo
- 5McNerney
- 25Yorwerth
- 6Bradley
- 7Edwards
- 4WaltonSubstituted forSmithat 72'minutes
- 24SutherlandBooked at 79minsSubstituted forBondat 87'minutes
- 30Della Verde
- 21Tomlin
- 18HarroldSubstituted forFenelonat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Smith
- 9Barnard
- 12Preston
- 15Fenelon
- 20Deacon
- 22Bond
- 31Dunne
Oxford Utd
- 13Buchel
- 5Mullins
- 16Kenny
- 33Dunkley
- 36Evans
- 11MacDonald
- 8Sercombe
- 14RuffelsSubstituted forAshbyat 81'minutes
- 15O'DowdaBooked at 48minsSubstituted forRobertsat 75'minutes
- 28Maguire
- 10HyltonSubstituted forWaringat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Slocombe
- 4Roofe
- 6Wright
- 7Waring
- 17Giles
- 24Ashby
- 31Roberts
- Referee:
- Nick Kinseley
- Attendance:
- 3,340
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away11
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crawley Town 1, Oxford United 5.
Attempt blocked. Liam Sercombe (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Jonjoe Kenny.
Attempt blocked. Jimmy Smith (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Jordan Evans.
James Roberts (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lanre Oyebanjo (Crawley Town).
Delay in match (Oxford United).
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Andy Bond replaces Frankie Sutherland.
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 1, Oxford United 5. George Waring (Oxford United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Alexander MacDonald.
Foul by Cheyenne Dunkley (Oxford United).
Gwion Edwards (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Joe McNerney.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Josh Ashby replaces Josh Ruffels because of an injury.
Booking
Frankie Sutherland (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Josh Ruffels (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Frankie Sutherland (Crawley Town).
Attempt saved. Gavin Tomlin (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Josh Ruffels (Oxford United).
Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. James Roberts replaces Callum O'Dowda.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Jack Rose.
Attempt saved. Jonjoe Kenny (Oxford United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. George Waring replaces Danny Hylton.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Jimmy Smith replaces Simon Walton.
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 1, Oxford United 4. Chris Maguire (Oxford United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty conceded by Simon Walton (Crawley Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Oxford United. Chris Maguire draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Joe McNerney.
Attempt saved. Danny Hylton (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Callum O'Dowda (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Alexander MacDonald (Oxford United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box following a fast break.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by John Mullins.
Gavin Tomlin (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Evans (Oxford United).
Attempt missed. Jonjoe Kenny (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Danny Hylton (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Frankie Sutherland (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.