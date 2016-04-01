Tyrone Mings: Bournemouth defender suffers injury setback

Tyrone Mings joined Bournemouth from Ipswich for £8m in June 2015

Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings could miss the start of next season after a delay in his recovery from a knee injury.

The 23-year-old defender was carried off six minutes into his Premier League debut against Leicester City last August after tearing anterior and medial ligaments.

Mings has now had a minor operation which is likely to put back his return date to September.

"He's had a slight setback, nothing major," said Cherries boss Eddie Howe.

"When he first suffered the injury we knew it was going to be nine to 12 months, but now we are looking more towards the 12 rather than a nine-month period," Howe told BBC Radio Solent.

"He's had some staples removed from his knee, it's not a serious operation but it's one that just delays the time of his comeback."

Meanwhile, striker Callum Wilson has returned to first-team training after almost seven months out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Wilson, 24, remains the Cherries' joint-top-scorer with five goals in seven Premier League matches.

"Naturally he was slightly ginger with his training to start with - he's had a serious injury so that's understandable," added Howe.

"But now we are starting to see more of the normal Callum - throwing his body here, there and everywhere, stepping across defenders and giving them a hard time in training. It's been good to see."