Football Association of Wales announce small profit for 2014-15

Gareth Bale 's goal secured Wales' 1-0 win over Belgium in June 2015

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) increased its turnover and made a profit in the last financial year.

Accounts for the year ending June 2015 show an increase in turnover of £1.6 million, up 18.4% on the previous year.

The FAW said the increase in turnover was due to Uefa's centralised sale of Television rights for qualifying matches.

The company made a post-tax profit of £20,000 compared to a loss of £29,000 for the previous year.

The FAW said the small profit was due to the governing body's strategy of using revenue to help fund all domestic and international football in Wales.

Wales have qualified for this summer's Euro 2016 finals in France, their first appearance at a major tournament since the 1958 World Cup.