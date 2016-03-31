Philip Billing: Huddersfield Town midfielder signs new contract

Philip Billing made his Huddersfield Town debut at the age of 17

Huddersfield Town midfielder Philip Billing has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2019-20 season.

The 19-year-old Dane has made nine Championship appearances this season.

He scored his first career goal in the 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest in February.

Town boss David Wagner told the club website: "We are proud he is our player. He has taken his opportunity in the team recently, showing he can bring his performance to the pitch."