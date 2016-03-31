Philip Billing: Huddersfield Town midfielder signs new contract
-
- From the section Football
Huddersfield Town midfielder Philip Billing has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2019-20 season.
The 19-year-old Dane has made nine Championship appearances this season.
He scored his first career goal in the 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest in February.
Town boss David Wagner told the club website: "We are proud he is our player. He has taken his opportunity in the team recently, showing he can bring his performance to the pitch."