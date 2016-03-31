Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle, Inverness, St Mirren, Dunfermline

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Southampton are planning a big-money summer offer for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, viewing the 18-year-old who won his first Scotland cap this week as back up for England's Ryan Bertrand. (The Sun, print edition)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have told Partick Thistle they plan to talk to midfield trio Stuart Bannigan, Steven Lawless and Abdul Osman, who are all out of contract this summer, about a switch to their Scottish Premiership rivals next season. (Daily Express, print edition)

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald has already resigned himself to losing Stuart Bannigan next season, with Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager John Hughes having made an approach for the 23-year-old midfielder who is out of contract in the summer.(Press and Journal)

Fleetwood Town manager Steven Pressley is weighing up a summer offer for Dunfermline Athletic striker Faissal El Bakhtaoui, the 23-year-old top scorer being out of contract at the end of the season. (The Sun, print edition)

Celtic, Nottingham Forest and Brighton are all tracking the progress of Dunfermline Athletic striker PJ Crossan, with the latter considering making an offer to the 17-year-old forward, who is out of contract in the summer. (The Courier)

Hibernian have signed 29-year-old goalkeeper Conrad Logan, who was released by Leicester City last summer, until the end of the season with first-choice Mark Oxley being suspended for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Dundee United. (Edinburgh Evening News)

New Kilmarnock winger Alex Henshall, now 22, has revealed he left Sir Alex Ferguson stunned when he walked out of his office seconds before he was due to sign a contract with Manchester United at the age of 16.(Daily Record)

English Premier League club Watford have signed 21-year-old London-born striker Ola Adeyemo, who was released by Dundee United in December after making only one first-team appearances as a substitute, following a trial. (Watford Observer)

Scotland Under-21 midfielder Ryan Gauld, who moved to Sporting Lisbon from Dundee United for £3m in 2014, has expressed concern that his development is being hindered by a lack of first-team action since Jorge Jesus replaced Marco Silva as coach last summer and hopes they will relent on their refusal to allow him to leave on loan if he does not feature for the Portuguese side next season.(The Scotsman)

Ahead of Celtic's Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers next month, Scotland midfielder and Hoops captain Scott Brown has claimed that Hampden Park is a "laughing stock" in the eyes of world football due to the state of the national stadium pitch. (The Scotsman)

Scotland coach Gordon Strachan was pleased with the young players given their international debuts in friendly wins over Czech Republic and Denmark but insists that his older players will still play a big part in the campaign to qualify for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.(The Herald)

Scotland - the second smallest team in terms of height in the Euro 2016 qualifiers after Spain - must match their opponents' physicality if they are to improve results on the international stage, according to national coach Gordon Strachan. (The Scotsman)

Scotland midfielder Liam Bridcutt has revealed he said sorry to Erik Sviatchenko for the tackle that left the Celtic defender claiming he could have had broken his leg during the friendly against Denmark but then told him that such challenges are 10 a penny in the English Championship.(Daily Record)

Liam Bridcutt, the Scotland midfielder on loan to Leeds United from Sunderland, has insisted "I won the ball" in the tackle on Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko described by Denmark coach Age Hareide as "horrific" and potentially career-threatening. (The Scotsman)

Winger Matt Ritchie, who scored Scotland's winner against Denmark, is confident his side can overcome England when the World Cup qualifiers begin after helping Bournemouth overcome the odds in the English Premier League.(The Scotsman)

St Mirren have taken a major step closer to becoming a fan-owned club after proposals to buy out the ruling consortium were overwhelmingly backed at a meeting of the St Mirren Independent Supporters Association. (The Herald)

Rangers fans have voted overwhelmingly to unite in a single body of supporter interest, with more than 90% of season ticket holders, Rangers Supporters Trust and Rangers First members giving their backing to Club 1872.(Daily Record)

Dundee United are likely to face an injury and suspension-hit St Johnstone side in Saturday's Tayside derby, with defender Steven Anderson ruled out for at least four weeks as a result of a training ground injury, Danny Swanson and Murray Davidson also serious doubts for the weekend and fellow midfielder Liam Craig being suspended. (The Courier)

OTHER GOSSIP

Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh has been confirmed as the venue for the finals of next season's two European club competitions, the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.(The Herald)

Jamie Murray, who will become the first British player in singles or doubles to be ranked world number one when the standings are updated on Monday, says brother Andy's single-minded pursuit of his goals as his inspiration. Jamie will become doubles number one, with Andy sitting second in the singles rankings. (The National)