Freddie Ladapo: Crystal Palace sign Margate striker for undisclosed fee

From the section

Freddie Ladapo's form for Margate has earned him a move to FA Cup semi-finalists Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have signed striker Freddie Ladapo from non-league Margate for an undisclosed fee.

Ladapo, who has attracted interest from a number of clubs this season, has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 23-year-old joined National League South side Margate from Kidderminster Harriers in January 2015 and has scored 10 league goals this term.

He was on Colchester's books as a teenager and has since played for several non-league sides.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.