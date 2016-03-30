Freddie Ladapo: Crystal Palace sign Margate striker for undisclosed fee
Crystal Palace have signed striker Freddie Ladapo from non-league Margate for an undisclosed fee.
Ladapo, who has attracted interest from a number of clubs this season, has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract.
The 23-year-old joined National League South side Margate from Kidderminster Harriers in January 2015 and has scored 10 league goals this term.
He was on Colchester's books as a teenager and has since played for several non-league sides.
