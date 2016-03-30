Freddie Ladapo: Crystal Palace sign Margate striker for undisclosed fee

Crystal Palace FC
Freddie Ladapo's form for Margate has earned him a move to FA Cup semi-finalists Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have signed striker Freddie Ladapo from non-league Margate for an undisclosed fee.

Ladapo, who has attracted interest from a number of clubs this season, has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 23-year-old joined National League South side Margate from Kidderminster Harriers in January 2015 and has scored 10 league goals this term.

He was on Colchester's books as a teenager and has since played for several non-league sides.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired