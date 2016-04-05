Carlisle United 1-0 Hartlepool United

Hallam Hope has scored four goals in 22 games for Carlisle since signing on loan from Bury in October

Hallam Hope scored the only goal as Carlisle beat Hartlepool to boost their League Two play-off hopes.

Pools had the better of the early chances, as Luke James fired wide and Billy Paynter had a shot blocked.

Jabo Ibehre came close to putting the hosts ahead after the break, but his close-range header was kept out by Hartlepool keeper Trevor Carson.

Hope's deflected shot put the Cumbrians ahead, and they held on to move within one point of the play-off spots.

Hartlepool remain 17th in the table after suffering their first defeat in eight games.