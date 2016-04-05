Match ends, Middlesbrough 3, Huddersfield Town 0.
Middlesbrough 3-0 Huddersfield Town
Middlesbrough eased past Huddersfield to move within just one point of Championship leaders Burnley.
Boro opened the scoring after Gaston Ramirez was fouled in the box by Joel Lynch and captain Grant Leadbitter made no mistake from the spot.
From the kick-off Ramirez collected a loose ball, rounded keeper Jed Steer and netted from a tight angle.
The Uruguayan's curled free-kick from 25 yards in the second half rounded off a fine performance from Boro.
Huddersfield enjoyed the majority of the early possession but the home side looked dangerous on the counter-attack as Ramirez set Jordan Rhodes free - only for the striker's shot to be tamely deflected into Steer's arms.
And an exquisite turn in the box from the loanee midfielder outfoxed defender Lynch, to gift Boro the simplest of opening goals.
Having failed to score in his five matches for Southampton this season prior to his move to the Riverside, Ramirez netted his fifth and sixth goals in a Boro shirt, with two goals of Premier League quality.
Victory sees second-placed Boro secure three consecutive wins for the first time since December and they also have a game in hand on Burnley with seven matches left to play.
The Terriers meanwhile remain eight points above the drop zone in 18th and look to have ensured another season in the Championship.
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka:
"Gaston Ramirez was the player who changed everything.
"For the first 25 minutes we looked as if we were playing for nothing. He was the difference between Huddersfield and us.
"I think it was his best game for us. He scored, he worked and he came up with an assist for the penalty - the things we expected when he came here."
Huddersfield head coach David Wagner:
"The goals we conceded were too easy. Each of them were presents.
"We lost the ball too easily and were not able to keep it as long as we usually do.
"If you like to get a result against such a good team as Middlesbrough at this stage of the season - when they are very focused - then you have to make nearly everything right."
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
- 1Konstantopoulos
- 24Nsue
- 26Kalas
- 6Gibson
- 3Friend
- 8ClaytonSubstituted forForshawat 74'minutes
- 7Leadbitter
- 27Adomah
- 21RamírezSubstituted forStuaniat 86'minutes
- 19Downing
- 9RhodesSubstituted forNugentat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Ayala
- 5de Laet
- 13Mejias
- 16de Sart
- 18Stuani
- 34Forshaw
- 35Nugent
Huddersfield
- 1Steer
- 2Smith
- 5Hudson
- 33Lynch
- 3Davidson
- 4WhiteheadSubstituted forBillingat 82'minutes
- 16Huws
- 18LolleySubstituted forScannellat 84'minutes
- 8Paterson
- 17Bunn
- 21WellsBooked at 27minsSubstituted forvan La Parraat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Scannell
- 10Matmour
- 14Cranie
- 24van La Parra
- 26Allinson
- 29Billing
- 36Bojaj
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 24,669
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 3, Huddersfield Town 0.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Tommy Smith.
Jamie Paterson (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nsue (Middlesbrough).
Attempt missed. Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Jed Steer.
Attempt saved. Nsue (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristhian Stuani with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Cristhian Stuani replaces Gastón Ramírez.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Sean Scannell replaces Joe Lolley because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Nsue (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Grant Leadbitter with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Mark Hudson.
Attempt blocked. Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Nugent.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Philip Billing replaces Dean Whitehead.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. David Nugent replaces Jordan Rhodes.
Goal!
Goal! Middlesbrough 3, Huddersfield Town 0. Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Foul by Joel Lynch (Huddersfield Town).
Jordan Rhodes (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Adam Forshaw replaces Adam Clayton because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Rajiv van La Parra replaces Nahki Wells.
Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough).
Attempt missed. Emyr Huws (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Lolley.
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Emyr Huws tries a through ball, but Jamie Paterson is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tommy Smith.
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Nahki Wells tries a through ball, but Jamie Paterson is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jamie Paterson (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Harry Bunn.
Attempt blocked. Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Paterson.
Attempt saved. Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gastón Ramírez.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Paterson (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dean Whitehead.
Attempt missed. Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jordan Rhodes.
Hand ball by Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough).
Foul by Jason Davidson (Huddersfield Town).
Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough).
Attempt missed. Emyr Huws (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jamie Paterson with a cross following a corner.