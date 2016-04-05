Championship
Middlesbrough3Huddersfield0

Middlesbrough 3-0 Huddersfield Town

Gaston Ramirez
Gaston Ramirez netted his fifth and sixth goals in 10 appearances for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough eased past Huddersfield to move within just one point of Championship leaders Burnley.

Boro opened the scoring after Gaston Ramirez was fouled in the box by Joel Lynch and captain Grant Leadbitter made no mistake from the spot.

From the kick-off Ramirez collected a loose ball, rounded keeper Jed Steer and netted from a tight angle.

The Uruguayan's curled free-kick from 25 yards in the second half rounded off a fine performance from Boro.

Huddersfield enjoyed the majority of the early possession but the home side looked dangerous on the counter-attack as Ramirez set Jordan Rhodes free - only for the striker's shot to be tamely deflected into Steer's arms.

And an exquisite turn in the box from the loanee midfielder outfoxed defender Lynch, to gift Boro the simplest of opening goals.

Having failed to score in his five matches for Southampton this season prior to his move to the Riverside, Ramirez netted his fifth and sixth goals in a Boro shirt, with two goals of Premier League quality.

Victory sees second-placed Boro secure three consecutive wins for the first time since December and they also have a game in hand on Burnley with seven matches left to play.

The Terriers meanwhile remain eight points above the drop zone in 18th and look to have ensured another season in the Championship.

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka:

"Gaston Ramirez was the player who changed everything.

"For the first 25 minutes we looked as if we were playing for nothing. He was the difference between Huddersfield and us.

"I think it was his best game for us. He scored, he worked and he came up with an assist for the penalty - the things we expected when he came here."

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner:

"The goals we conceded were too easy. Each of them were presents.

"We lost the ball too easily and were not able to keep it as long as we usually do.

"If you like to get a result against such a good team as Middlesbrough at this stage of the season - when they are very focused - then you have to make nearly everything right."

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

  • 1Konstantopoulos
  • 24Nsue
  • 26Kalas
  • 6Gibson
  • 3Friend
  • 8ClaytonSubstituted forForshawat 74'minutes
  • 7Leadbitter
  • 27Adomah
  • 21RamírezSubstituted forStuaniat 86'minutes
  • 19Downing
  • 9RhodesSubstituted forNugentat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Ayala
  • 5de Laet
  • 13Mejias
  • 16de Sart
  • 18Stuani
  • 34Forshaw
  • 35Nugent

Huddersfield

  • 1Steer
  • 2Smith
  • 5Hudson
  • 33Lynch
  • 3Davidson
  • 4WhiteheadSubstituted forBillingat 82'minutes
  • 16Huws
  • 18LolleySubstituted forScannellat 84'minutes
  • 8Paterson
  • 17Bunn
  • 21WellsBooked at 27minsSubstituted forvan La Parraat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Scannell
  • 10Matmour
  • 14Cranie
  • 24van La Parra
  • 26Allinson
  • 29Billing
  • 36Bojaj
Referee:
Steve Martin
Attendance:
24,669

Match Stats

Home TeamMiddlesbroughAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home15
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Middlesbrough 3, Huddersfield Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 3, Huddersfield Town 0.

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Tommy Smith.

Jamie Paterson (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nsue (Middlesbrough).

Attempt missed. Stewart Downing (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Jed Steer.

Attempt saved. Nsue (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristhian Stuani with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Cristhian Stuani replaces Gastón Ramírez.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Sean Scannell replaces Joe Lolley because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Nsue (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Grant Leadbitter with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Mark Hudson.

Attempt blocked. Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Nugent.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Philip Billing replaces Dean Whitehead.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. David Nugent replaces Jordan Rhodes.

Goal!

Goal! Middlesbrough 3, Huddersfield Town 0. Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

Foul by Joel Lynch (Huddersfield Town).

Jordan Rhodes (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Adam Forshaw replaces Adam Clayton because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Rajiv van La Parra replaces Nahki Wells.

Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough).

Attempt missed. Emyr Huws (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Lolley.

Offside, Huddersfield Town. Emyr Huws tries a through ball, but Jamie Paterson is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tommy Smith.

Offside, Huddersfield Town. Nahki Wells tries a through ball, but Jamie Paterson is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Jamie Paterson (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Harry Bunn.

Attempt blocked. Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Paterson.

Attempt saved. Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gastón Ramírez.

Attempt blocked. Jamie Paterson (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dean Whitehead.

Attempt missed. Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jordan Rhodes.

Hand ball by Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough).

Foul by Jason Davidson (Huddersfield Town).

Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Middlesbrough).

Attempt missed. Emyr Huws (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jamie Paterson with a cross following a corner.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley402114563333077
2Middlesbrough39237954252976
3Brighton402015556381875
4Hull392091054272769
5Sheff Wed401814859372268
6Derby401813956371967
7Cardiff40161595142963
8Ipswich401612124644260
9Birmingham391511134339456
10Preston401414123938156
11QPR401216125047352
12Wolves401313144852-452
13Reading391312144544151
14Brentford39147185460-649
15Leeds391115133948-948
16Blackburn401113163940-146
17Nottm Forest401113163541-646
18Huddersfield40129195257-545
19Fulham401014166166-544
20Bristol City401111184163-2244
21Rotherham40127214764-1743
22MK Dons40910213455-2137
23Charlton40812203670-3436
24Bolton40414223772-3526
View full Championship table

