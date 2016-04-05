Milton Keynes Dons 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

George Saville has scored three goals in 14 appearances for Wolves this season

Goals from George Saville and Jack Price saw Wolves come from behind to beat MK Dons and increase the hosts' Championship relegation worries.

The Dons took the lead when Wolves defender Kortney Hause turned Carl Baker's low cross into his own goal.

Saville drew the visitors level after the break, powering in a header from James Henry's cross.

Henry then provided the assist for Wolves' winner, as his low ball from the right was tapped in by Price.

The result leaves MK Dons six points adrift of safety with six games left to play, having failed to win in five matches.

Wolves had won their only previous league game at Milton Keynes when they took 9,000 fans to Stadium mk in League One in March 2014, but they fell behind when Hause turned in under pressure from Nicky Maynard.

Despite having winger Michal Zyro taken off on a stretcher just before half-time, the visitors responded well to earn their first away league win in seven attempts.

Dons keeper Cody Cropper got a hand to Saville's header but could not keep the ball out, before Price's first goal since March 2015 earned Kenny Jackett's side all three points.

MK Dons manager Karl Robinson:

"We weren't good enough. That was a very poor 60 minutes of football. After the first half-hour we stopped pressing properly, our mind-set was poor, we looked nervous and we've got nobody to blame but ourselves.

"For some unknown reason, we came out in the second half and we stopped playing. We just stopped passing the ball and we looked to eradicate pressure by kicking the ball long.

"My biggest disappointment is that some people aren't learning lessons at this level. I'm not going to say who or where - we're asking people to do certain things and we're not learning our lesson.

"There's only so long I can persevere with that and I might be too late. I have no protection and I have to accept the punishment that comes our way."

Wolves head coach Kenny Jackett:

Media playback is not supported on this device Kenny Jackett on MK Dons v Wolves

"It was a very good response in the second half.

"It didn't feel in the first half we could get in behind MK Dons. We couldn't turn them.

"We had good possession up until two-thirds of the way up the pitch, then we lost our way. We couldn't get in behind them and they broke off our bad play.

"It was a sloppy goal we gave away, but we responded well and the second-half performance was very good."