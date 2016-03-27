BBC Sport - Skipper Davis wants to keep up Northern Ireland momentum
Davis wants to keep up N Ireland momentum
- From the section Football
Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis says he and the players have spoken about their desire to keep up momentum going into the Euro 2016 finals in France in the summer.
Northern Ireland are aiming to create a new record of 10 games unbeaten when they take on Slovenia in a friendly at Windsor Park on Monday.
"It's important in the first instance that we make ourselves hard to beat, but we are also confident that we can cause other teams problems," said the Southampton midfielder.
