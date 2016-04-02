Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Philippe Coutinho scored his 10th of the season to make him Liverpool's leading scorer

Tottenham missed the opportunity to increase pressure on Premier League leaders Leicester City as they could only draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

Harry Kane's superb finish on the turn after 63 minutes gave Spurs a point after Philippe Coutinho slipped in Daniel Sturridge's pass early in the second half.

Keeper Hugo Lloris kept Spurs on level terms with fine saves from Sturridge and two from Adam Lallana in the opening half - while Coutinho was inches off target in the closing moments.

Mauricio Pochettino's side had chances of their own in the second half, with Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet saving well from Christian Eriksen and Mousa Dembele, while Son Heung-min should have done better than volley wide from Eric Dier's pass.

Media playback is not supported on this device Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham: Feels like two points dropped - Mauricio Pochettino

The draw means Leicester would go seven points clear with victory at home to Southampton on Sunday.

One point gained or two lost for Spurs?

Kane's brilliant turn and finish after Eriksen chased a lost cause into the corner at least gave Spurs a point when they threatened to leave Anfield empty-handed after Coutinho's opener.

In the final reckoning, however, they will regard this as a chance missed - and manager Pochettino's body language seemed to suggest as much as he agonised over Mignolet's late save from Dembele and the sight of Toby Alderweireld's header flashing inches wide from the resulting corner.

Spurs will now be banking on Southampton doing them a favour at the King Power Stadium on Sunday as a seven-point advantage with only six games left is a big gap to claw back and would need something close to a Foxes collapse.

A point still gives Spurs something to cling to as they chase that first title in 55 years - but they will know it could have been all three had they been more clinical to benefit fully from that outstanding first-half work by keeper Lloris.

Harry Kane's goal came when he let Christian Eriksen's pass roll across his body, foxing Dejan Lovren, to find the opposite corner

Liverpool must build team around Coutinho

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be taking big decisions about his squad as he tries to make his own permanent imprint on Anfield in the summer.

Media playback is not supported on this device Mixed feelings for Klopp after draw

He will surely have already drawn one conclusion from his first six months at the club - the new-look Liverpool that will surely emerge next season must be built around the mercurial talent of Coutinho.

The 23-year-old returned from international duty with Brazil but no-one would have imagined he had taken the arduous journey from South America given his energy and inspiration.

Coutinho was wisely brought to Anfield by Brendan Rodgers and has flourished further under Klopp, as proved by the brilliance of his goal against Manchester United in the Europa League and the composure he showed to finish in front of the Kop against Spurs.

He is the man who sprinkles magic on this Liverpool side and has years ahead of him to develop into a truly world-class talent.

Klopp will be bringing in new faces as he reshapes Liverpool but Coutinho will be going nowhere.

Daniel Sturridge has scored four league goals in an injury-hit season

Sturridge still struggling

Sturridge has the twin objective of piecing his Liverpool career together again after suffering a succession of injuries over the last two years while cementing a place in England manager Roy Hodgson's Euro 2016 squad.

Here, it was clear he is still taking tentative steps on the road back as he looked ring rusty and still short of the form that made him such a potent force.

Sturridge showed his vision with a clever pass for Coutinho's goal but his snatched finish straight at Lloris in the first half hinted at fragile confidence. He had run out of steam by the time he was replaced by Divock Origi late on.

Man of the Match: Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)

Philippe Coutinho's goal came after a neat one-two with Daniel Sturridge, with Jugen Klopp calling the Brazilian a "genuis player".

Manager reaction

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: "Tottenham are fighting for the title, we fought for the three points. It didn't look like six or seven positions between the two teams. If you want to change the situation, we have to stay in the game. It is about belief. We are not sure we can always beat teams like these.

"You have to learn to become a winner. On this way, we have a few knocks but we are still on a good way. There is not a lot wrong and we can build on this."

Stats you need to know

Liverpool have won five and lost none of their last seven Premier League meetings with Tottenham.

After going seven Premier League games without scoring, Philippe Coutinho has now scored in back-to-back games for Liverpool.

Tottenham have won just one of their last 22 Premier League visits to Anfield (W1 D7 L14).

Christian Eriksen has now recorded more assists in 2015-16 than in any other previous campaign for Spurs (9).

Spurs have recovered the most points from losing positions this season (19), while Liverpool have dropped the most from leading positions (17).

What next?

Liverpool travel to Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League on Thursday (20:05 BST) before hosting Stoke a week on Sunday (16:00 BST). Tottenham face Manchester United at home on the same day (also 16:00 BST).