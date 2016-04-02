Match ends, Rochdale 2, Doncaster Rovers 2.
Rochdale 2-2 Doncaster Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Niall Canavan's injury-time shot earned Rochdale a draw and dented Doncaster's chances of avoiding relegation.
Dale led a thrilling game full of chances through a volleyed effort from Callum Camps just before the break.
Rovers hit back with Mitchell Lund scoring from close range and Andy Butler netting with a looping finish.
But the visitors had Craig Alcock sent off for a second caution in the 91st minute and Canavan levelled in the sixth of seven minutes of injury time.
The point means Doncaster remain in 22nd place, four points adrift of League One safety, while Rochdale drop to ninth, eight points behind sixth-placed Millwall.
Line-ups
Rochdale
- 1Lillis
- 2RaffertySubstituted forLundat 84'minutes
- 5Eastham
- 15Canavan
- 4McNulty
- 24Allen
- 25RoseSubstituted forBunneyat 71'minutes
- 12McDermott
- 28Camps
- 19Mendez-LaingSubstituted forVincentiat 71'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 18Holt
Substitutes
- 6Lancashire
- 7Vincenti
- 8Lund
- 23Collis
- 27Cannon
- 29Syers
- 39Bunney
Doncaster
- 42Matthews
- 2LundSubstituted forMiddletonat 75'minutes
- 20Taylor-Sinclair
- 6Butler
- 38AlcockBooked at 90mins
- 37CalderSubstituted forChaplowat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 26Coppinger
- 4McCullough
- 24Rowe
- 7McSheffreySubstituted forTysonat 78'minutes
- 11Williams
Substitutes
- 3Evina
- 8Chaplow
- 12Stuckmann
- 14Tyson
- 21Mandeville
- 27Stewart
- 29Middleton
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 2,727
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rochdale 2, Doncaster Rovers 2.
Goal!
Goal! Rochdale 2, Doncaster Rovers 2. Niall Canavan (Rochdale) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Richard Chaplow (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Callum Camps (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Richard Chaplow (Doncaster Rovers).
Foul by Matthew Lund (Rochdale).
Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Craig Alcock (Doncaster Rovers) for a bad foul.
Peter Vincenti (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Craig Alcock (Doncaster Rovers).
Donal McDermott (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers).
Matthew Lund (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers).
Foul by Matthew Lund (Rochdale).
Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Callum Camps (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers).
Foul by Donal McDermott (Rochdale).
Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Matthew Lund replaces Joseph Rafferty.
Booking
Peter Vincenti (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
Booking
Craig Alcock (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Joseph Rafferty.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Nathan Tyson replaces Gary McSheffrey.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Harry Middleton replaces Mitchell Lund.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Richard Chaplow replaces Riccardo Calder because of an injury.
Jamie Allen (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Joe Bunney replaces Michael Rose.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Peter Vincenti replaces Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.
Goal!
Goal! Rochdale 1, Doncaster Rovers 2. Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gary McSheffrey following a set piece situation.
Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Camps (Rochdale).
Callum Camps (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary McSheffrey (Doncaster Rovers).
Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Riccardo Calder (Doncaster Rovers).
Attempt missed. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.