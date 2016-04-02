Rochdale 2-2 Doncaster Rovers

League One
Rochdale2Doncaster2

Niall Canavan (left)
Niall Canavan (left) joined Rochdale on loan from Scunthorpe in February

Niall Canavan's injury-time shot earned Rochdale a draw and dented Doncaster's chances of avoiding relegation.

Dale led a thrilling game full of chances through a volleyed effort from Callum Camps just before the break.

Rovers hit back with Mitchell Lund scoring from close range and Andy Butler netting with a looping finish.

But the visitors had Craig Alcock sent off for a second caution in the 91st minute and Canavan levelled in the sixth of seven minutes of injury time.

The point means Doncaster remain in 22nd place, four points adrift of League One safety, while Rochdale drop to ninth, eight points behind sixth-placed Millwall.

Line-ups

Rochdale

  • 1Lillis
  • 2RaffertySubstituted forLundat 84'minutes
  • 5Eastham
  • 15Canavan
  • 4McNulty
  • 24Allen
  • 25RoseSubstituted forBunneyat 71'minutes
  • 12McDermott
  • 28Camps
  • 19Mendez-LaingSubstituted forVincentiat 71'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 18Holt

Substitutes

  • 6Lancashire
  • 7Vincenti
  • 8Lund
  • 23Collis
  • 27Cannon
  • 29Syers
  • 39Bunney

Doncaster

  • 42Matthews
  • 2LundSubstituted forMiddletonat 75'minutes
  • 20Taylor-Sinclair
  • 6Butler
  • 38AlcockBooked at 90mins
  • 37CalderSubstituted forChaplowat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 26Coppinger
  • 4McCullough
  • 24Rowe
  • 7McSheffreySubstituted forTysonat 78'minutes
  • 11Williams

Substitutes

  • 3Evina
  • 8Chaplow
  • 12Stuckmann
  • 14Tyson
  • 21Mandeville
  • 27Stewart
  • 29Middleton
Referee:
Darren Bond
Attendance:
2,727

Match Stats

Home TeamRochdaleAway TeamDoncaster
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home6
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Rochdale 2, Doncaster Rovers 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Rochdale 2, Doncaster Rovers 2.

Goal!

Goal! Rochdale 2, Doncaster Rovers 2. Niall Canavan (Rochdale) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Booking

Richard Chaplow (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Callum Camps (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Richard Chaplow (Doncaster Rovers).

Foul by Matthew Lund (Rochdale).

Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Craig Alcock (Doncaster Rovers) for a bad foul.

Peter Vincenti (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Craig Alcock (Doncaster Rovers).

Donal McDermott (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers).

Matthew Lund (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers).

Foul by Matthew Lund (Rochdale).

Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Callum Camps (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers).

Foul by Donal McDermott (Rochdale).

Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Matthew Lund replaces Joseph Rafferty.

Booking

Peter Vincenti (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.

Booking

Craig Alcock (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Joseph Rafferty.

Substitution

Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Nathan Tyson replaces Gary McSheffrey.

Substitution

Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Harry Middleton replaces Mitchell Lund.

Substitution

Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Richard Chaplow replaces Riccardo Calder because of an injury.

Jamie Allen (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Joe Bunney replaces Michael Rose.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Peter Vincenti replaces Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Goal!

Goal! Rochdale 1, Doncaster Rovers 2. Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gary McSheffrey following a set piece situation.

Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Callum Camps (Rochdale).

Callum Camps (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary McSheffrey (Doncaster Rovers).

Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Riccardo Calder (Doncaster Rovers).

Attempt missed. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan402114570363477
2Burton402371051341776
3Walsall381911857401768
4Gillingham3919101065442167
5Bradford401910114638867
6Millwall401991260441666
7Barnsley391951560481262
8Sheff Utd401610145853558
9Rochdale401610145752558
10Southend401610145352158
11Coventry4015121359441557
12Scunthorpe401511144944556
13Port Vale411511154751-456
14Peterborough39166176861754
15Swindon39149165764-751
16Bury401312154963-1451
17Chesterfield40137205262-1046
18Shrewsbury391210174862-1446
19Blackpool41129203950-1145
20Fleetwood391012174449-542
21Oldham38817133750-1341
22Doncaster40911204158-1738
23Colchester40811215187-3635
24Crewe40612224072-3230
View full League One table

