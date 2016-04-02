Rochdale 2-2 Doncaster Rovers

From the section

Niall Canavan (left) joined Rochdale on loan from Scunthorpe in February

Niall Canavan's injury-time shot earned Rochdale a draw and dented Doncaster's chances of avoiding relegation.

Dale led a thrilling game full of chances through a volleyed effort from Callum Camps just before the break.

Rovers hit back with Mitchell Lund scoring from close range and Andy Butler netting with a looping finish.

But the visitors had Craig Alcock sent off for a second caution in the 91st minute and Canavan levelled in the sixth of seven minutes of injury time.

The point means Doncaster remain in 22nd place, four points adrift of League One safety, while Rochdale drop to ninth, eight points behind sixth-placed Millwall.