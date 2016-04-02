Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Burnley 2.
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Burnley
Michael Keane scored an injury-time equaliser as Championship leaders Burnley twice came from behind to stop Brighton from going second.
Moments after being denied when another effort appeared to cross the line, Keane headed in from a corner to ensure the Clarets went three points clear.
Dale Stephens put the Seagulls ahead before Andre Gray smashed in his 23rd goal of the season to level.
Anthony Knockaert's shot restored the lead, but Keane earned a dramatic draw.
Staying Keane
Keane's powerful header ensured the Clarets stretched their unbeaten run to 16 games and at least went part way to stopping a burning sense of injustice following his 'ghost goal'.
The centre-back's first goal since August meant Burnley stay four points clear of Brighton in third place with seven games remaining.
It was an impressive response by the away side, having seen Keane's header seemingly cross the line before substitute Steve Sidwell scrambled the ball away.
The controversy would have been avoided in the Premier League thanks to goalline technology, and although denied that luxury in Championship, the two teams could yet end up facing each other in the top flight next season.
Knockout Knockaert
The Seagulls had looked set to close to within a point of Burnley until the late drama, with Knockaert's class and composure shining through on a gloriously sunny day in front of a record home crowd, with over 28,000 Albion fans in attendance at the Amex Stadium.
Knockaert's dangerous inswinging corner teed up the first goal for Stephens and, after Gray levelled, he scored the second with a deflected strike after tormenting the Clarets defence with countless dummies and feints in the opposition box.
He twice went close to adding to the lead while Tomer Hemed also hit the post with a header for the hosts in a pulsating first half.
But Burnley matched the Seagulls in a less eventful second period and grabbed a draw thanks to Keane.
Brighton boss Chris Hughton:
"My biggest disappointment is that we needed to take our chances more. It is frustrating and it was a game we should have won.
"Burnley have a physicality up front and they can mix up their game, but we could have put the match miles out of sight.
"I never saw it as a must-win game but I was delighted with the performance against a top, top team. No-one can accuse us of not trying to win."
Burnley manager Sean Dyche:
"I will only imagine that the technology will drip-feed into the Championship. There is so much at stake in the division and this is a great example.
"That has got to be given as a goal. When it is that obvious, it has to be officiated properly.
"It wasn't luck that we got the equaliser - we got it by design. We were in the ascendancy and Brighton were playing counter-attacking football in the last 30 minutes."
Line-ups
Brighton
- 13StockdaleBooked at 90mins
- 2BrunoSubstituted forBongat 82'minutes
- 17Goldson
- 5Dunk
- 23Rosenior
- 27Knockaert
- 6Stephens
- 7Kayal
- 15Murphy
- 9BaldockSubstituted forWilsonat 43'minutes
- 10HemedSubstituted forSidwellat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mäenpää
- 3Greer
- 12Bong
- 21Wilson
- 30Lua Lua
- 36Sidwell
- 38Skalak
Burnley
- 1Heaton
- 2Lowton
- 5Keane
- 6Mee
- 23Ward
- 21Boyd
- 13Barton
- 14JonesSubstituted forMarneyat 72'minutes
- 37ArfieldSubstituted forTaylorat 66'minutes
- 9Vokes
- 7GraySubstituted forBarnesat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Marney
- 11Kightly
- 15Taylor
- 17Robinson
- 26Tarkowski
- 27Darikwa
- 30Barnes
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 29,683
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Burnley 2.
Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).
Gaëtan Bong (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
David Stockdale (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 2, Burnley 2. Michael Keane (Burnley) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Taylor with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Connor Goldson.
Joey Barton (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Attempt saved. Stephen Ward (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Lowton with a cross.
Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Burnley) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matthew Taylor with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Liam Rosenior.
Joey Barton (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Attempt blocked. Michael Keane (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Taylor with a cross.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Connor Goldson.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Steve Sidwell replaces Tomer Hemed.
Attempt missed. George Boyd (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joey Barton.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Gaëtan Bong replaces Bruno.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Andre Gray.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Murphy.
George Boyd (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Foul by Dean Marney (Burnley).
James Wilson (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joey Barton (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Stephen Ward with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Dean Marney replaces David Jones.
Foul by Andre Gray (Burnley).
Connor Goldson (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jamie Murphy (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert.
Attempt saved. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Wilson with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Matthew Taylor (Burnley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Vokes.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Matthew Taylor replaces Scott Arfield.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion) because of an injury.
Delay in match Joey Barton (Burnley) because of an injury.