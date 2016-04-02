Rotherham United 2-1 Leeds United

Lee Frecklington has scored four goals this season

Greg Halford's late penalty gave struggling Rotherham victory over Leeds in a game both teams ended with 10 men.

The hosts took the lead when Lee Frecklington slid in to convert Joe Mattock's cross from close range.

Rotherham's Matt Derbyshire was sent off when he was adjudged to have deliberately elbowed Gaetano Berardi.

Luke Murphy's deflected strike levelled before Leeds keeper Marco Silvestri saw red for bringing down Frecklington and Halford scored from the spot.

With the visitors having used all three substitutes defender Giuseppe Bellusci, who had given away the ball prior to the penalty, had to go in goal but he could do nothing to stop Halford's effort.

The victory means the Millers have now won five of their past six matches and are now five points clear of the relegation zone.

Both of this season's league meetings between the sides have finished with both teams reduced to 10 men and Rotherham winning by a single goal margin, the Millers earning a 1-0 win at Elland Road in December.

They now travel to fellow strugglers Bristol City on Tuesday while Leeds host QPR.

Rotherham boss Neil Warnock:

"We still haven't achieved anything, we are a good group of lads with our feet on the floor. There are going to be hiccups, but I don't think a hiccup will bother us for the game after.

"We have to scrap for every point and that's what we will be doing. At 1-1 with 10 men most people would have taken the draw, but we're not like that!

"You have to work hard to get spirit like that, it's a good recipe, I have done it all my career and I enjoy it. It shows that we don't know when we are beaten. I am enjoying it."

Leeds head coach Steve Evans:

"I have just lost in a derby at a club that is very close to my heart and it's hard to take.

"I have not had any phone calls, the people that look after me, what they have had is not for me to be talking about because I want to be Leeds United head coach. All I have to think about now is QPR on Tuesday.

"This result doesn't hurt my future, it's hurts me today and tomorrow and until next time we play. I didn't want to come back to Rotherham and lose, I wanted to come back and win and for large parts of the second half I thought as sure as night follows day that we were going to."

Matt Derbyshire apologise to Gaetano Berardi after being sent off for elbowing the Italian

Greg Halford sends his penalty past makeshift goalkeeper Giuseppe Bellusci

Neil Warnock has lost just two of his nine games in charge of Rotherham