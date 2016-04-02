Match ends, Rotherham United 2, Leeds United 1.
Rotherham United 2-1 Leeds United
-
Greg Halford's late penalty gave struggling Rotherham victory over Leeds in a game both teams ended with 10 men.
The hosts took the lead when Lee Frecklington slid in to convert Joe Mattock's cross from close range.
Rotherham's Matt Derbyshire was sent off when he was adjudged to have deliberately elbowed Gaetano Berardi.
Luke Murphy's deflected strike levelled before Leeds keeper Marco Silvestri saw red for bringing down Frecklington and Halford scored from the spot.
With the visitors having used all three substitutes defender Giuseppe Bellusci, who had given away the ball prior to the penalty, had to go in goal but he could do nothing to stop Halford's effort.
The victory means the Millers have now won five of their past six matches and are now five points clear of the relegation zone.
Both of this season's league meetings between the sides have finished with both teams reduced to 10 men and Rotherham winning by a single goal margin, the Millers earning a 1-0 win at Elland Road in December.
They now travel to fellow strugglers Bristol City on Tuesday while Leeds host QPR.
Rotherham boss Neil Warnock:
"We still haven't achieved anything, we are a good group of lads with our feet on the floor. There are going to be hiccups, but I don't think a hiccup will bother us for the game after.
"We have to scrap for every point and that's what we will be doing. At 1-1 with 10 men most people would have taken the draw, but we're not like that!
"You have to work hard to get spirit like that, it's a good recipe, I have done it all my career and I enjoy it. It shows that we don't know when we are beaten. I am enjoying it."
Leeds head coach Steve Evans:
"I have just lost in a derby at a club that is very close to my heart and it's hard to take.
"I have not had any phone calls, the people that look after me, what they have had is not for me to be talking about because I want to be Leeds United head coach. All I have to think about now is QPR on Tuesday.
"This result doesn't hurt my future, it's hurts me today and tomorrow and until next time we play. I didn't want to come back to Rotherham and lose, I wanted to come back and win and for large parts of the second half I thought as sure as night follows day that we were going to."
Line-ups
Rotherham
- 1Camp
- 12Kelly
- 5Broadfoot
- 34Doyley
- 3Mattock
- 15Halford
- 17WardSubstituted forRichardsonat 90+4'minutes
- 33SmallwoodSubstituted forNewellat 80'minutes
- 8Frecklington
- 27DerbyshireBooked at 61mins
- 50BestBooked at 44minsSubstituted forWardat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Wood
- 7Thomas
- 9Ward
- 16Richardson
- 19Clarke-Harris
- 22Newell
- 30Kenny
Leeds
- 1SilvestriBooked at 89mins
- 28BerardiSubstituted forMurphyat 74'minutes
- 5BellusciBooked at 68mins
- 3Bamba
- 21Taylor
- 16Diagouraga
- 23L CookSubstituted forDallasat 58'minutes
- 26BridcuttBooked at 57mins
- 10MowattSubstituted forCarayolat 58'minutes
- 9Wood
- 7Antenucci
Substitutes
- 6Cooper
- 8Murphy
- 15Dallas
- 18Carayol
- 24Adeyemi
- 31Coyle
- 45Peacock-Farrell
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 11,418
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away26
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rotherham United 2, Leeds United 1.
Attempt missed. Mustapha Carayol (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luke Murphy.
Attempt missed. Sol Bamba (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Wood.
Attempt blocked. Mustapha Carayol (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Bridcutt.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Frazer Richardson replaces Grant Ward.
Mirco Antenucci (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Greg Halford (Rotherham United).
Attempt missed. Chris Wood (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stuart Dallas.
Goal!
Goal! Rotherham United 2, Leeds United 1. Greg Halford (Rotherham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Dismissal
Marco Silvestri (Leeds United) is shown the red card.
Penalty conceded by Marco Silvestri (Leeds United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Rotherham United. Lee Frecklington draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Luke Murphy (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giuseppe Bellusci.
Attempt blocked. Toumani Diagouraga (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Newell (Rotherham United).
Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Mattock (Rotherham United).
Attempt missed. Chris Wood (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Stuart Dallas with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Lee Camp.
Attempt saved. Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mirco Antenucci.
Foul by Mustapha Carayol (Leeds United).
Grant Ward (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Joe Newell replaces Richard Smallwood.
Goal!
Goal! Rotherham United 1, Leeds United 1. Luke Murphy (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Charlie Taylor.
Attempt missed. Sol Bamba (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stuart Dallas with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Joe Mattock.
Attempt blocked. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Mirco Antenucci (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie Taylor with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Luke Murphy replaces Gaetano Berardi.
Attempt missed. Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Lee Camp.
Attempt saved. Mirco Antenucci (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toumani Diagouraga.
Booking
Giuseppe Bellusci (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Giuseppe Bellusci (Leeds United).
Danny Ward (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Rotherham United. Lee Frecklington tries a through ball, but Danny Ward is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Mustapha Carayol (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Charlie Taylor.
Attempt blocked. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mustapha Carayol.