Rotherham United 2-1 Leeds United

Lee Frecklington has scored four goals this season

Greg Halford's late penalty gave struggling Rotherham victory over Leeds in a game both teams ended with 10 men.

The hosts took the lead when Lee Frecklington slid in to convert Joe Mattock's cross from close range.

Rotherham's Matt Derbyshire was sent off when he was adjudged to have deliberately elbowed Gaetano Berardi.

Luke Murphy's deflected strike levelled before Leeds keeper Marco Silvestri saw red for bringing down Frecklington and Halford scored from the spot.

With the visitors having used all three substitutes defender Giuseppe Bellusci, who had given away the ball prior to the penalty, had to go in goal but he could do nothing to stop Halford's effort.

The victory means the Millers have now won five of their past six matches and are now five points clear of the relegation zone.

Both of this season's league meetings between the sides have finished with both teams reduced to 10 men and Rotherham winning by a single goal margin, the Millers earning a 1-0 win at Elland Road in December.

They now travel to fellow strugglers Bristol City on Tuesday while Leeds host QPR.

Rotherham boss Neil Warnock:

"We still haven't achieved anything, we are a good group of lads with our feet on the floor. There are going to be hiccups, but I don't think a hiccup will bother us for the game after.

"We have to scrap for every point and that's what we will be doing. At 1-1 with 10 men most people would have taken the draw, but we're not like that!

"You have to work hard to get spirit like that, it's a good recipe, I have done it all my career and I enjoy it. It shows that we don't know when we are beaten. I am enjoying it."

Leeds head coach Steve Evans:

"I have just lost in a derby at a club that is very close to my heart and it's hard to take.

"I have not had any phone calls, the people that look after me, what they have had is not for me to be talking about because I want to be Leeds United head coach. All I have to think about now is QPR on Tuesday.

"This result doesn't hurt my future, it's hurts me today and tomorrow and until next time we play. I didn't want to come back to Rotherham and lose, I wanted to come back and win and for large parts of the second half I thought as sure as night follows day that we were going to."

Line-ups

Rotherham

  • 1Camp
  • 12Kelly
  • 5Broadfoot
  • 34Doyley
  • 3Mattock
  • 15Halford
  • 17WardSubstituted forRichardsonat 90+4'minutes
  • 33SmallwoodSubstituted forNewellat 80'minutes
  • 8Frecklington
  • 27DerbyshireBooked at 61mins
  • 50BestBooked at 44minsSubstituted forWardat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Wood
  • 7Thomas
  • 9Ward
  • 16Richardson
  • 19Clarke-Harris
  • 22Newell
  • 30Kenny

Leeds

  • 1SilvestriBooked at 89mins
  • 28BerardiSubstituted forMurphyat 74'minutes
  • 5BellusciBooked at 68mins
  • 3Bamba
  • 21Taylor
  • 16Diagouraga
  • 23L CookSubstituted forDallasat 58'minutes
  • 26BridcuttBooked at 57mins
  • 10MowattSubstituted forCarayolat 58'minutes
  • 9Wood
  • 7Antenucci

Substitutes

  • 6Cooper
  • 8Murphy
  • 15Dallas
  • 18Carayol
  • 24Adeyemi
  • 31Coyle
  • 45Peacock-Farrell
Referee:
Kevin Friend
Attendance:
11,418

Match Stats

Home TeamRotherhamAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home12
Away26
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Rotherham United 2, Leeds United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Rotherham United 2, Leeds United 1.

Attempt missed. Mustapha Carayol (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luke Murphy.

Attempt missed. Sol Bamba (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Wood.

Attempt blocked. Mustapha Carayol (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Bridcutt.

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Frazer Richardson replaces Grant Ward.

Mirco Antenucci (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Greg Halford (Rotherham United).

Attempt missed. Chris Wood (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stuart Dallas.

Goal!

Goal! Rotherham United 2, Leeds United 1. Greg Halford (Rotherham United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Dismissal

Marco Silvestri (Leeds United) is shown the red card.

Penalty conceded by Marco Silvestri (Leeds United) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Rotherham United. Lee Frecklington draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt saved. Luke Murphy (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giuseppe Bellusci.

Attempt blocked. Toumani Diagouraga (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joe Newell (Rotherham United).

Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Mattock (Rotherham United).

Attempt missed. Chris Wood (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Stuart Dallas with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Lee Camp.

Attempt saved. Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mirco Antenucci.

Foul by Mustapha Carayol (Leeds United).

Grant Ward (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Joe Newell replaces Richard Smallwood.

Goal!

Goal! Rotherham United 1, Leeds United 1. Luke Murphy (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Charlie Taylor.

Attempt missed. Sol Bamba (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stuart Dallas with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Joe Mattock.

Attempt blocked. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Mirco Antenucci (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie Taylor with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Luke Murphy replaces Gaetano Berardi.

Attempt missed. Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Lee Camp.

Attempt saved. Mirco Antenucci (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toumani Diagouraga.

Booking

Giuseppe Bellusci (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Giuseppe Bellusci (Leeds United).

Danny Ward (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Rotherham United. Lee Frecklington tries a through ball, but Danny Ward is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Mustapha Carayol (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Charlie Taylor.

Attempt blocked. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mustapha Carayol.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley392113563333076
2Middlesbrough38227951252673
3Brighton391915554371772
4Hull38209954233169
5Sheff Wed391714857362165
6Derby391713952371564
7Cardiff39161495142962
8Ipswich391611124644259
9Birmingham381511124237556
10Preston391414113836256
11QPR391215124946351
12Wolves391213144651-549
13Reading381212144343048
14Leeds381114133847-947
15Blackburn391113153838046
16Nottm Forest391113153439-546
17Brentford38137185159-846
18Huddersfield39129185254-245
19Bristol City391110184062-2243
20Rotherham39126214663-1742
21Fulham39914165965-641
22MK Dons39910203353-2037
23Charlton39811203670-3435
24Bolton39414213669-3326
View full Championship table

