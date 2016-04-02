Match ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
Huddersfield Town 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday
-
- From the section Football
Fernando Forestieri's late close-range strike gifted Sheffield Wednesday victory over Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town.
The hosts almost took the lead when Tommy Smith picked out Harry Bunn but his long-range shot deflected wide.
Dean Whitehead later fouled Forestieri and Ross Wallace forced Terriers 'keeper Jed Steer into a fine save.
The visitors stole all three points with seven minutes left when Lucas Joao crossed for Forestieri to slide home.
In a nervy local derby of few chances prior to Forestieri's 83rd-minute winner, the Owls could have broken the deadlock earlier on were it not for Joel Lynch clearing Aiden McGeady's effort off the line.
The result meant that play-off hopefuls Wednesday rose to fifth place, aided by Derby's 2-1 defeat at Cardiff.
It was also Wednesday's third successive league victory, while Huddersfield missed the chance to take another step closer to sealing their Championship safety and dropped to 18th in the table.
Huddersfield head coach David Wagner:
"We restricted them to two chances and they scored one. We were unable to create chances ourselves and it was clear the first team to score would win the game.
"It was an interesting tactical game by two good sides. Our defence was good but we did not cause them enough problems.
"It hurts to concede after 83 minutes but it happens and it's an experience we must learn from.
"We saw there is a distance between us and the top six teams but we will get closer."
Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal:
"The players were unbelievable. Our players are focused and they are doing exactly what we intended for them to do.
"We knew we would get our moment and when that moment came Forestieri took his chance.
"We fought for the points and our defensive organisation was almost perfect. We don't care about clean sheets. We want to create chances and score goals.
"I understand everybody is excited but the players are in the dressing room sipping water and everything is quiet. Nothing has changed."
Line-ups
Huddersfield
- 1Steer
- 2Smith
- 5HudsonBooked at 44minsSubstituted forCranieat 58'minutes
- 33Lynch
- 15Husband
- 4Whitehead
- 29Billing
- 18Lolley
- 10MatmourSubstituted forPatersonat 45'minutes
- 17BunnSubstituted forScannellat 80'minutes
- 21Wells
Substitutes
- 3Davidson
- 7Scannell
- 8Paterson
- 13Murphy
- 14Cranie
- 16Huws
- 24van La Parra
Sheff Wed
- 1Westwood
- 32Hunt
- 15Lees
- 5LoovensBooked at 32mins
- 12Bennett
- 33Wallace
- 20Lee
- 21López
- 37McGeadySubstituted forLucas Joãoat 76'minutes
- 45ForestieriSubstituted forMatiasat 88'minutes
- 14HooperSubstituted forNuhiuat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Palmer
- 3Turner
- 7Matias
- 9Nuhiu
- 10McGugan
- 18Lucas João
- 28Wildsmith
- Referee:
- Iain Williamson
- Attendance:
- 15,469
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
Jamie Paterson (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Jack Hunt.
Foul by Joel Lynch (Huddersfield Town).
Tom Lees (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas João (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt saved. Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sean Scannell.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Marco Matias replaces Fernando Forestieri.
Foul by James Husband (Huddersfield Town).
Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Lolley with a cross.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Joe Bennett.
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas João with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Sean Scannell replaces Harry Bunn.
Attempt missed. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas João.
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Philip Billing tries a through ball, but Joel Lynch is caught offside.
Dean Whitehead (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday).
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Atdhe Nuhiu.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Lucas João replaces Aiden McGeady.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Kieran Lee.
Attempt missed. Jack Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Atdhe Nuhiu.
Foul by Harry Bunn (Huddersfield Town).
Ross Wallace (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Atdhe Nuhiu replaces Gary Hooper.
Attempt missed. Jamie Paterson (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Husband.
Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Hooper (Sheffield Wednesday).
Foul by Harry Bunn (Huddersfield Town).
Jack Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ross Wallace (Sheffield Wednesday) because of an injury.
Foul by Jamie Paterson (Huddersfield Town).
Kieran Lee (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Harry Bunn (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.