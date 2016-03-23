Connor Essam: Dover re-sign centre-back from Leyton Orient on loan

Connor Essam
Connor Essam began his career as a trainee with Gillingham

Dover Athletic have re-signed former captain Connor Essam on loan from League Two side Leyton Orient until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old defender played 42 games for the Whites prior to joining Orient in July 2015.

Essam, who has made 26 appearances for Orient this season, last featured in their 1-0 win at Oxford on 12 March.

He could go straight into the side when Dover Athletic play host to Torquay United on Saturday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired