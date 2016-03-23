Connor Essam: Dover re-sign centre-back from Leyton Orient on loan

Connor Essam began his career as a trainee with Gillingham

Dover Athletic have re-signed former captain Connor Essam on loan from League Two side Leyton Orient until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old defender played 42 games for the Whites prior to joining Orient in July 2015.

Essam, who has made 26 appearances for Orient this season, last featured in their 1-0 win at Oxford on 12 March.

He could go straight into the side when Dover Athletic play host to Torquay United on Saturday.