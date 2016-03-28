Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Ukraine 1-0 Wales

Wales were beaten by Ukraine as some players' hopes of securing squad places for Euro 2016 appeared to fade in Kiev.

Wales started brightly but trailed at half-time as Andriy Yarmolenko seized on slack defending to score with Ukraine's only shot on target.

Despite continuing to dominate possession in the second half, Wales offered precious little in attack.

This was their last chance to impress boss Chris Coleman before he names his squad for the summer finals in France.

The majority of the 23-man party will have already been decided, though Coleman may have been disappointed by the failure of fringe players such as Tom Lawrence and Simon Church to make the most of their opportunities.

Wales are preparing for their first tournament appearance in 58 years, having been drawn alongside England, Russia and Slovakia in Group B.

Faltering auditions for France

Coleman made six changes from Thursday's 1-1 draw against Northern Ireland as he sought to give his players a final audition for this summer's tournament.

Lawrence is among those uncertain of their places for France, and the Leicester forward - currently on loan at Cardiff - had the game's first chance as his shot was tipped over by Andriy Pyatov.

Wales controlled the early exchanges with Joe Allen influential in midfield, but they faltered in attack as Lawrence and Church - on loan at Aberdeen from MK Dons - toiled to no avail.

The visitors were left to rue their inability to genuinely trouble the Ukrainian defence when the home side scored with their first shot of the game.

Wales tried springing an offside trap from Ruslan Rotan's lofted free-kick, but their miscalculation left Yarmolenko free to score with a shot on the turn, despite a touch from Welsh keeper Wayne Hennessey.

Ukraine expose Welsh weakness?

Following their draw in Cardiff, Northern Ireland will have kept an interest in Welsh fortunes in Kiev having been drawn in the same Euro 2016 group as Ukraine.

There was little to concern Michael O'Neill's side at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium, though Yarmolenko's goal was a reminder of the Dynamo Kiev forward's significant threat.

It also hinted at what appears to be a Welsh weakness from defensive set-pieces.

Coleman's side were sloppy in conceding from a corner against Northern Ireland and they were similarly found wanting for Yarmolenko's goal.

Wales were at least their usual tidy selves in possession, though their efforts on target only came late in the game as Jazz Richards and Ben Davies both forced Pyatov into saves.

Man of the match - Joe Allen

The Liverpool player orchestrated Wales' midfield with authority, passing accurately and dispossessing his opponents at crucial times

Post-match reaction

Wales manager Chris Coleman:

"It's never easy to go to Ukraine, even at full-strength it would be a tough game.

"We've come to a tough place to play but we were the team that dictated.

"Apart from the goal, Wayne Hennessey had little to do and we were always the team dictating the tempo of the game.

"We know it's a good test for us because when we play Russia and Slovakia in the Euros it will be very similar."

What next?

Wales visit Sweden for their final friendly on 5 June, by which time Coleman will have decided on his squad for Euro 2016.

They will travel from Stockholm to their French training in base in Dinard, before moving on to Bordeaux for their opening fixture of the competition against Slovakia on 11 June.

By then, Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale and Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey should be available again having missed Wales' last three friendlies because of injury.

On the evidence of Wales' displays against Northern Ireland and Ukraine, their returns cannot come soon enough.