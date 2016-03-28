Match ends, Ukraine 1, Wales 0.
Ukraine 1-0 Wales
-
- From the section Football
Wales were beaten by Ukraine as some players' hopes of securing squad places for Euro 2016 appeared to fade in Kiev.
Wales started brightly but trailed at half-time as Andriy Yarmolenko seized on slack defending to score with Ukraine's only shot on target.
Despite continuing to dominate possession in the second half, Wales offered precious little in attack.
This was their last chance to impress boss Chris Coleman before he names his squad for the summer finals in France.
The majority of the 23-man party will have already been decided, though Coleman may have been disappointed by the failure of fringe players such as Tom Lawrence and Simon Church to make the most of their opportunities.
Wales are preparing for their first tournament appearance in 58 years, having been drawn alongside England, Russia and Slovakia in Group B.
Follow all the post-match reaction here
Faltering auditions for France
Coleman made six changes from Thursday's 1-1 draw against Northern Ireland as he sought to give his players a final audition for this summer's tournament.
Lawrence is among those uncertain of their places for France, and the Leicester forward - currently on loan at Cardiff - had the game's first chance as his shot was tipped over by Andriy Pyatov.
Wales controlled the early exchanges with Joe Allen influential in midfield, but they faltered in attack as Lawrence and Church - on loan at Aberdeen from MK Dons - toiled to no avail.
The visitors were left to rue their inability to genuinely trouble the Ukrainian defence when the home side scored with their first shot of the game.
Wales tried springing an offside trap from Ruslan Rotan's lofted free-kick, but their miscalculation left Yarmolenko free to score with a shot on the turn, despite a touch from Welsh keeper Wayne Hennessey.
Ukraine expose Welsh weakness?
Following their draw in Cardiff, Northern Ireland will have kept an interest in Welsh fortunes in Kiev having been drawn in the same Euro 2016 group as Ukraine.
There was little to concern Michael O'Neill's side at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium, though Yarmolenko's goal was a reminder of the Dynamo Kiev forward's significant threat.
It also hinted at what appears to be a Welsh weakness from defensive set-pieces.
Coleman's side were sloppy in conceding from a corner against Northern Ireland and they were similarly found wanting for Yarmolenko's goal.
Wales were at least their usual tidy selves in possession, though their efforts on target only came late in the game as Jazz Richards and Ben Davies both forced Pyatov into saves.
Man of the match - Joe Allen
Post-match reaction
Wales manager Chris Coleman:
"It's never easy to go to Ukraine, even at full-strength it would be a tough game.
"We've come to a tough place to play but we were the team that dictated.
"Apart from the goal, Wayne Hennessey had little to do and we were always the team dictating the tempo of the game.
"We know it's a good test for us because when we play Russia and Slovakia in the Euros it will be very similar."
What next?
Wales visit Sweden for their final friendly on 5 June, by which time Coleman will have decided on his squad for Euro 2016.
They will travel from Stockholm to their French training in base in Dinard, before moving on to Bordeaux for their opening fixture of the competition against Slovakia on 11 June.
By then, Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale and Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey should be available again having missed Wales' last three friendlies because of injury.
On the evidence of Wales' displays against Northern Ireland and Ukraine, their returns cannot come soon enough.
Line-ups
Ukraine
- 12Pyatov
- 17FedetskiyBooked at 51mins
- 3KhacheridiBooked at 38mins
- 5Kucher
- 13Shevchuk
- 6Stepanenko
- 14RotanSubstituted forSydorchukat 59'minutes
- 7Yarmolenko
- 24Kovalenko
- 19GarmashBooked at 22mins
- 8Zozulya
Substitutes
- 1Boyko
- 2Kamenyuka
- 4Tymoshchuk
- 9Gusev
- 11Karavayev
- 15Budkivsky
- 16Sydorchuk
- 18Putivtsev
- 20Selin
- 21Petryak
- 22Kravets
- 23Shevchenko
- 25Malyshev
Wales
- 1Hennessey
- 5Chester
- 6WilliamsSubstituted forRichardsat 65'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 4Davies
- 2Gunter
- 7Allen
- 8HuwsSubstituted forLedleyat 79'minutes
- 3TaylorSubstituted forHenleyat 72'minutes
- 11WilliamsSubstituted forMacDonaldat 61'minutes
- 9ChurchSubstituted forVokesat 61'minutes
- 10LawrenceSubstituted forBradshawat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Fon Williams
- 13Isgrove
- 14Henley
- 15Richards
- 16Ledley
- 17Williams
- 18MacDonald
- 19Vokes
- 20Cotterill
- 21Ward
- 22Bradshaw
- 23Matthews
- 24Vaughan
- Referee:
- Serdar Gözübüyük
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home23
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ukraine 1, Wales 0.
Attempt blocked. Sam Vokes (Wales) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Davies with a cross.
Attempt saved. Tom Bradshaw (Wales) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Allen with a cross.
Corner, Wales. Conceded by Andriy Pyatov.
Attempt saved. Jazz Richards (Wales) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Vokes with a headed pass.
Joe Allen (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roman Zozulya (Ukraine).
Offside, Wales. Ben Davies tries a through ball, but Sam Vokes is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Wales) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Bradshaw with a headed pass.
Tom Bradshaw (Wales) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Denys Garmash (Ukraine).
Chris Gunter (Wales) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Roman Zozulya (Ukraine).
Substitution
Substitution, Wales. Joe Ledley replaces Emyr Huws.
Attempt blocked. Emyr Huws (Wales) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jazz Richards.
Joe Allen (Wales) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Roman Zozulya (Ukraine).
Booking
Jazz Richards (Wales) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jazz Richards (Wales).
Denys Garmash (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ben Davies (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine).
Foul by James Chester (Wales).
Roman Zozulya (Ukraine) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Wales. Tom Bradshaw replaces Tom Lawrence.
Substitution
Substitution, Wales. Adam Henley replaces Neil Taylor.
Joe Allen (Wales) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Olexandr Kucher (Ukraine).
Substitution
Substitution, Wales. Jazz Richards replaces Ashley Williams.
Attempt missed. James Chester (Wales) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joe Allen with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Wales. Shaun MacDonald replaces Jonathan Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Wales. Sam Vokes replaces Simon Church.
Corner, Wales. Conceded by Olexandr Kucher.
Substitution
Substitution, Ukraine. Sergiy Sydorchuk replaces Ruslan Rotan.
Attempt missed. Olexandr Kucher (Ukraine) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ruslan Rotan following a set piece situation.
Foul by James Chester (Wales).
Roman Zozulya (Ukraine) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Joe Allen (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan Williams.
Attempt missed. Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Artem Fedetskiy.