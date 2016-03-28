Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Blackpool 1.
Doncaster Rovers 0-1 Blackpool
-
- From the section Football
Mark Cullen's late goal gave Blackpool a precious three points at fellow League One strugglers Doncaster.
Liam Smith played Cullen in on goal and his deflected effort left Rovers keeper Remi Matthews with no chance.
The visitors had the better of the first half with Matthews forced into saves by Danny Philliskirk and Cullen.
Rovers midfielder Tommy Rowe saw a shot come back off the crossbar after the break, but the defeat left them four points adrift of safety.
Doncaster, whose boss Darren Ferguson called Friday's 4-1 defeat by Colchester "a complete embarrassment", have now failed to win any of their last 14 league matches.
Cullen's late intervention gave Blackpool a second successive away win but they are just one point clear of the relegation zone.
Doncaster boss Darren Ferguson told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"It's a horrendous record, there's been some really poor performances.
"And you get to a situation like today when even though the performance is a better one and we're in the ascendancy, we still don't win the game.
"It was a must-win game and now we're in a really difficult situation, but we have to keep going, making sure we had the aggression we had today for the remaining games, and hope we can get out of it.
"We just switched off, the boy's hit it and it ricocheted off someone and gone in - it's something we need on our side and it just hasn't happened."
Line-ups
Doncaster
- 42Matthews
- 2Lund
- 38Alcock
- 6ButlerBooked at 14mins
- 20Taylor-Sinclair
- 26Coppinger
- 29MiddletonBooked at 38mins
- 37CalderSubstituted forStewartat 71'minutes
- 24Rowe
- 11WilliamsBooked at 70mins
- 7McSheffreySubstituted forTysonat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Evina
- 8Chaplow
- 12Stuckmann
- 14Tyson
- 21Mandeville
- 27Stewart
- 41Longbottom
Blackpool
- 1Doyle
- 2WhiteBooked at 45mins
- 15AldredBooked at 42mins
- 5Robertson
- 24Higham
- 17PhilliskirkBooked at 69mins
- 19NorrisBooked at 84minsSubstituted forSmithat 84'minutes
- 8Potts
- 4McAlisterSubstituted forOsayi-Samuelat 66'minutes
- 27BlythSubstituted forPatersonat 80'minutes
- 9Cullen
Substitutes
- 3Ferguson
- 20Paterson
- 21Osayi-Samuel
- 22Smith
- 23Letheren
- 25Aimson
- 28Yeates
- Referee:
- Keith Hill
- Attendance:
- 5,575
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Blackpool 1.
Foul by Aaron Taylor-Sinclair (Doncaster Rovers).
Jacob Blyth (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers).
Brad Potts (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cameron Stewart (Doncaster Rovers).
Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Cullen (Blackpool).
Goal!
Goal! Doncaster Rovers 0, Blackpool 1. Mark Cullen (Blackpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Craig Alcock (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martin Paterson (Blackpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Liam Smith replaces David Norris.
Booking
David Norris (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Aaron Taylor-Sinclair.
Attempt blocked. Mark Cullen (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bright Samuel (Blackpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Martin Paterson replaces Jacob Blyth.
Attempt saved. Bright Samuel (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers).
Tom Aldred (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Nathan Tyson replaces Gary McSheffrey.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Cameron Stewart replaces Riccardo Calder.
Booking
Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers).
David Norris (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aaron Taylor-Sinclair (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool).
Foul by Craig Alcock (Doncaster Rovers).
Mark Cullen (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Bright Samuel replaces Jim McAlister.
Attempt missed. Harry Middleton (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Jacob Blyth (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Mitchell Lund (Doncaster Rovers).
Jim McAlister (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.