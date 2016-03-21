BBC Sport - Premier League: Are Leicester City really going to win the title?

Are Leicester going to win Premier League?

BBC Sport's football experts discuss whether this season's Premier League title is Leicester's to lose after their win over Crystal Palace keeps them five points clear at the top of the table.

READ MORE: Claudio Ranieri says Leicester are on 'home straight'

Watch highlights of Crystal Palace v Leicester on Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer from Tuesday, 22 March.

Top videos

Video

Are Leicester going to win Premier League?

Video

Roger Federer - Wimbledon legend for 20 years

  • From the section Tennis
Video

World Cup Catch-up: England advance, Batshuayi's blushes & sayonara Senegal

Video

Highlights: England 0-1 Belgium

Video

Watch: Batshuayi hits ball into own face

Video

Southgate defends team selection

Video

The last time England played Colombia at a World Cup

Video

Highlights: Panama 1-2 Tunisia

Video

Watch all England's boundaries as they thrash New Zealand

Video

What is he doing? Casual Gueye costs Senegal

Video

Highlights: Senegal 0-1 Colombia

Video

Highlights: Japan 0-1 Poland

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired