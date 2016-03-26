Stirling Albion 3-0 East Stirlingshire

From the section

Stirling Albion secured local bragging rights and deepened East Stirling's relegation fears with a comfortable triumph at Forthbank Stadium.

Moses Olanrewaju emphatically found the top-right corner to open the scoring.

Darren Smith put the result beyond doubt after half-time before Philip Johnston completed the scoring late on.

East Stirling are 10 points adrift at the foot of League Two after five straight defeats; Stirling remain seven points from a play-off place in sixth.