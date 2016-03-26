Scottish League Two
Stirling3East Stirlingshire0

Stirling Albion 3-0 East Stirlingshire

Stirling Albion secured local bragging rights and deepened East Stirling's relegation fears with a comfortable triumph at Forthbank Stadium.

Moses Olanrewaju emphatically found the top-right corner to open the scoring.

Darren Smith put the result beyond doubt after half-time before Philip Johnston completed the scoring late on.

East Stirling are 10 points adrift at the foot of League Two after five straight defeats; Stirling remain seven points from a play-off place in sixth.

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1Smith
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5Davidson
  • 6McMillan
  • 3Forsyth
  • 4Mazel
  • 8ComrieBooked at 49mins
  • 7OlanrewajuSubstituted forJohnstonat 70'minutes
  • 10MclearSubstituted forKavanaghat 89'minutes
  • 11Smith
  • 9DorisSubstituted forBeattieat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Verlaque
  • 14Johnston
  • 15Hamilton
  • 16McKinlay
  • 17Binnie
  • 18Kavanagh
  • 19Beattie

East Stirlingshire

  • 1Dolan
  • 2Kinnaird
  • 4Fisher
  • 5McMullinBooked at 45mins
  • 3DonaldsonSubstituted forGreeneat 76'minutes
  • 7WallaceSubstituted forVidlerat 70'minutes
  • 8KayBooked at 90mins
  • 6Cairnie
  • 11Faulds
  • 9Orr
  • 10WrightSubstituted forMcKennaat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12McKenna
  • 14Russell
  • 15Vidler
  • 16Greene
  • 17Fairbanks
  • 18Fraser
Referee:
Kevin Graham
Attendance:
602

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamEast Stirlingshire
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home13
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Stirling Albion 3, East Stirling 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 3, East Stirling 0.

Booking

Andrew Kay (East Stirling) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Andrew Kay (East Stirling).

Attempt missed. Jordan Cairnie (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Foul by Ross McMillan (Stirling Albion).

David McKenna (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Ross Kavanagh replaces Lewis Mclear.

Goal!

Goal! Stirling Albion 3, East Stirling 0. Philip Johnston (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ross Forsyth.

Craig Beattie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Cairnie (East Stirling).

Attempt missed. Lewis Mclear (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Scott Davidson (Stirling Albion).

Andrew Kay (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Craig Beattie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael McMullin (East Stirling).

Attempt missed. Michael McMullin (East Stirling) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Craig Beattie.

Foul by Aurelien Mazel (Stirling Albion).

Thomas Orr (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jordan Cairnie (East Stirling) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.

Substitution

Substitution, East Stirling. David McKenna replaces Max Wright.

Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Chris Smith.

Attempt saved. Jordan Cairnie (East Stirling) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt blocked. Michael McMullin (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Ross McMillan (Stirling Albion).

Max Wright (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, East Stirling. Connor Greene replaces Reece Donaldson.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Craig Beattie replaces Steven Doris.

Attempt missed. Max Wright (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Aurelien Mazel.

Scott Davidson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas Orr (East Stirling).

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Philip Johnston replaces Moses Olanrewaju.

Substitution

Substitution, East Stirling. Billy Vidler replaces Michael Wallace.

Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan Cairnie (East Stirling).

Foul by Moses Olanrewaju (Stirling Albion).

Reece Donaldson (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife31166957381954
2Clyde311641149361352
3Elgin31155114942750
4Annan Athletic311471060491149
5Queen's Park31139939281148
6Stirling31126134240242
7Berwick31116143848-1039
8Arbroath31115153940-138
9Montrose31107144563-1837
10East Stirlingshire3183203771-3427
View full Scottish League Two table

