Match ends, Stirling Albion 3, East Stirling 0.
Stirling Albion 3-0 East Stirlingshire
Stirling Albion secured local bragging rights and deepened East Stirling's relegation fears with a comfortable triumph at Forthbank Stadium.
Moses Olanrewaju emphatically found the top-right corner to open the scoring.
Darren Smith put the result beyond doubt after half-time before Philip Johnston completed the scoring late on.
East Stirling are 10 points adrift at the foot of League Two after five straight defeats; Stirling remain seven points from a play-off place in sixth.
Line-ups
Stirling
- 1Smith
- 2McGeachie
- 5Davidson
- 6McMillan
- 3Forsyth
- 4Mazel
- 8ComrieBooked at 49mins
- 7OlanrewajuSubstituted forJohnstonat 70'minutes
- 10MclearSubstituted forKavanaghat 89'minutes
- 11Smith
- 9DorisSubstituted forBeattieat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Verlaque
- 14Johnston
- 15Hamilton
- 16McKinlay
- 17Binnie
- 18Kavanagh
- 19Beattie
East Stirlingshire
- 1Dolan
- 2Kinnaird
- 4Fisher
- 5McMullinBooked at 45mins
- 3DonaldsonSubstituted forGreeneat 76'minutes
- 7WallaceSubstituted forVidlerat 70'minutes
- 8KayBooked at 90mins
- 6Cairnie
- 11Faulds
- 9Orr
- 10WrightSubstituted forMcKennaat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 12McKenna
- 14Russell
- 15Vidler
- 16Greene
- 17Fairbanks
- 18Fraser
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
- Attendance:
- 602
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 3, East Stirling 0.
Booking
Andrew Kay (East Stirling) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andrew Kay (East Stirling).
Attempt missed. Jordan Cairnie (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Foul by Ross McMillan (Stirling Albion).
David McKenna (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Ross Kavanagh replaces Lewis Mclear.
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 3, East Stirling 0. Philip Johnston (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ross Forsyth.
Craig Beattie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Cairnie (East Stirling).
Attempt missed. Lewis Mclear (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Scott Davidson (Stirling Albion).
Andrew Kay (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Craig Beattie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael McMullin (East Stirling).
Attempt missed. Michael McMullin (East Stirling) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Craig Beattie.
Foul by Aurelien Mazel (Stirling Albion).
Thomas Orr (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jordan Cairnie (East Stirling) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Substitution
Substitution, East Stirling. David McKenna replaces Max Wright.
Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Chris Smith.
Attempt saved. Jordan Cairnie (East Stirling) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Michael McMullin (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Ross McMillan (Stirling Albion).
Max Wright (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, East Stirling. Connor Greene replaces Reece Donaldson.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Craig Beattie replaces Steven Doris.
Attempt missed. Max Wright (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Aurelien Mazel.
Scott Davidson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Orr (East Stirling).
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Philip Johnston replaces Moses Olanrewaju.
Substitution
Substitution, East Stirling. Billy Vidler replaces Michael Wallace.
Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Cairnie (East Stirling).
Foul by Moses Olanrewaju (Stirling Albion).
Reece Donaldson (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the defensive half.