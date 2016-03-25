Northampton Town 1-0 Newport County

League Two
Northampton1Newport0

Northampton Town's players celebrate
Oxford's draw at home to Stevenage means Northampton are now 13 points clear of second place

Northampton Town edged to victory over Newport County to continue their charge for promotion from League Two.

John Marquis scored the winner midway through the first half, firing home after being teed up by Lee Martin.

Medy Elito struck the crossbar as Newport pressed for an equaliser after the break but the Cobblers held on.

Northampton remain 17 points clear of fourth but, with other results going against them on Friday, they will not be able to seal promotion on Monday.

Victories for third-placed Bristol Rovers and fourth-placed Plymouth Argyle means Chris Wilder's side will have to wait until at least Saturday, 2 April to secure promotion to League One.

Newport manager Warren Feeney told BBC Radio Wales: "I'm gutted for the players because I don't think you'll see another team come against the champions - they'll win the League easily - and outplay them like that, like we did.

"I said to the players it's fine margins, we didn't track a runner for the goal - but apart from that I thought we had the best chances of the game.

"It's about taking your chances and we didn't."

Line-ups

Northampton

  • 1Smith
  • 2Moloney
  • 5Diamond
  • 22Prosser
  • 16Buchanan
  • 11Holmes
  • 21O'Toole
  • 8ByromSubstituted forRoseat 77'minutes
  • 20MartinSubstituted forD'Athat 45'minutes
  • 19CollinsSubstituted forHoskinsat 63'minutes
  • 27Marquis

Substitutes

  • 4Taylor
  • 7D'Ath
  • 9Richards
  • 14Hoskins
  • 18McDonald
  • 23Rose
  • 26Clarke

Newport

  • 30Day
  • 2Holmes
  • 12Donacien
  • 16HughesSubstituted forBarrowat 53'minutes
  • 5Davies
  • 33ByrneBooked at 19mins
  • 23Rodman
  • 7Elito
  • 39Gosling
  • 18AyinaSubstituted forKlukowskiat 67'minutes
  • 19Boden

Substitutes

  • 3Barrow
  • 8Klukowski
  • 15Green
  • 20Owen-Evans
  • 21Partridge
  • 26Meechan
Referee:
Chris Sarginson
Attendance:
5,630

Match Stats

Home TeamNorthamptonAway TeamNewport
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away9
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Northampton Town 1, Newport County 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Northampton Town 1, Newport County 0.

Foul by John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town).

Scott Barrow (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Joe Day.

Delay in match David Buchanan (Northampton Town) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Yan Klukowski (Newport County).

Attempt saved. Yan Klukowski (Newport County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Danny Rose replaces Joel Byrom because of an injury.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by David Buchanan.

Attempt saved. Mark Byrne (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Medy Elito (Newport County) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.

Attempt saved. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Danny Holmes.

Ricky Holmes (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alex Rodman (Newport County).

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Zander Diamond.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Ricky Holmes.

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Yan Klukowski replaces John-Christophe Ayina.

Attempt missed. John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Scott Barrow.

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Sam Hoskins replaces James Collins.

Attempt missed. Alex Rodman (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by James Collins (Northampton Town).

Danny Holmes (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ricky Holmes (Northampton Town).

Alex Rodman (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Ricky Holmes (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alex Rodman (Newport County).

Joel Byrom (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Medy Elito (Newport County).

Attempt saved. John Marquis (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Brendon Moloney.

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Scott Barrow replaces Andrew Hughes because of an injury.

Attempt missed. James Collins (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Brendon Moloney.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Ben Davies.

Second Half

Second Half begins Northampton Town 1, Newport County 0.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northampton38267569373285
2Oxford Utd392012769363372
3Bristol Rovers382151259372268
4Plymouth382081053332068
5Accrington381910961441767
6Portsmouth381615762352763
7Wycombe38179124134760
8Leyton Orient381611115349459
9Wimbledon381511125547856
10Carlisle37131595553254
11Cambridge38159145351254
12Luton37158145149253
13Exeter381411135253-153
14Mansfield381410144744352
15Barnet38139164956-748
16Crawley38138174358-1547
17Newport381011174054-1441
18Morecambe38117205767-1040
19Notts County37117194766-1940
20Yeovil38912173650-1439
21Hartlepool36116193755-1839
22Stevenage38811194564-1935
23York38610224171-3028
24Dag & Red38510233466-3225
View full League Two table

