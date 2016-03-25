Northampton Town 1-0 Newport County

Oxford's draw at home to Stevenage means Northampton are now 13 points clear of second place

Northampton Town edged to victory over Newport County to continue their charge for promotion from League Two.

John Marquis scored the winner midway through the first half, firing home after being teed up by Lee Martin.

Medy Elito struck the crossbar as Newport pressed for an equaliser after the break but the Cobblers held on.

Northampton remain 17 points clear of fourth but, with other results going against them on Friday, they will not be able to seal promotion on Monday.

Victories for third-placed Bristol Rovers and fourth-placed Plymouth Argyle means Chris Wilder's side will have to wait until at least Saturday, 2 April to secure promotion to League One.

Newport manager Warren Feeney told BBC Radio Wales: "I'm gutted for the players because I don't think you'll see another team come against the champions - they'll win the League easily - and outplay them like that, like we did.

"I said to the players it's fine margins, we didn't track a runner for the goal - but apart from that I thought we had the best chances of the game.

"It's about taking your chances and we didn't."