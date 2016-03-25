Match ends, Northampton Town 1, Newport County 0.
Northampton Town 1-0 Newport County
Northampton Town edged to victory over Newport County to continue their charge for promotion from League Two.
John Marquis scored the winner midway through the first half, firing home after being teed up by Lee Martin.
Medy Elito struck the crossbar as Newport pressed for an equaliser after the break but the Cobblers held on.
Northampton remain 17 points clear of fourth but, with other results going against them on Friday, they will not be able to seal promotion on Monday.
Victories for third-placed Bristol Rovers and fourth-placed Plymouth Argyle means Chris Wilder's side will have to wait until at least Saturday, 2 April to secure promotion to League One.
Newport manager Warren Feeney told BBC Radio Wales: "I'm gutted for the players because I don't think you'll see another team come against the champions - they'll win the League easily - and outplay them like that, like we did.
"I said to the players it's fine margins, we didn't track a runner for the goal - but apart from that I thought we had the best chances of the game.
"It's about taking your chances and we didn't."
Line-ups
Northampton
- 1Smith
- 2Moloney
- 5Diamond
- 22Prosser
- 16Buchanan
- 11Holmes
- 21O'Toole
- 8ByromSubstituted forRoseat 77'minutes
- 20MartinSubstituted forD'Athat 45'minutes
- 19CollinsSubstituted forHoskinsat 63'minutes
- 27Marquis
Substitutes
- 4Taylor
- 7D'Ath
- 9Richards
- 14Hoskins
- 18McDonald
- 23Rose
- 26Clarke
Newport
- 30Day
- 2Holmes
- 12Donacien
- 16HughesSubstituted forBarrowat 53'minutes
- 5Davies
- 33ByrneBooked at 19mins
- 23Rodman
- 7Elito
- 39Gosling
- 18AyinaSubstituted forKlukowskiat 67'minutes
- 19Boden
Substitutes
- 3Barrow
- 8Klukowski
- 15Green
- 20Owen-Evans
- 21Partridge
- 26Meechan
- Referee:
- Chris Sarginson
- Attendance:
- 5,630
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
