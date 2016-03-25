Peterborough United 3-1 Coventry City

Michael Bostwick's late first-half headed opener put Posh on the way to victory at London Road

Peterborough won at home in League One for the first time since Boxing Day as they avoided an unwanted club record.

Facing a potential sixth straight home league defeat, Posh were kept in it before the break by keeper Ben Alnwick.

But Michael Bostwick's far-post header broke the deadlock on 45 minutes.

Lee Angol then scuffed in a second after being set up by Marcus Maddison and, although Joe Cole pulled one back for City, Harry Beautyman latched onto a poor clearance to make the game safe.

Coventry's eighth defeat in 12 games leaves them in ninth place, still just three points shy of the League One play-off places.

That is only five points better off than 14th-placed Posh, who recorded only their third win in 15 league and cup games.

After being outplayed in the first half, Alnwick repeatedly came to their rescue with seven fine saves, chiefly from Jacob Murphy, who also hit the post after the break.

But, when Bostwick peeled off at the far post to meet Maddison's inswinging right-wing corner, the game changed.

Posh got the second on 61 minutes when Maddison pulled back for Angol to half-hit a shot with his right instep which trickled over the line.

After Murphy had hit the post, he then ran 60 yards down the left to set up 34-year-old Cole, who steered home from 12 yards on 65 minutes.

But, just four minutes later, Romain Vincelot failed to clear his lines and Beautyman pounced to fire home low, right-footed from 12 yards.

Sky Blues boss Tony Mowbray told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:

"I'm disappointed with the goals. It's not like us. But it shouldn't have really mattered, because of the opportunities we had.

"That's the harshness of football. We didn't take our chances, then shot ourselves in the foot a little bit conceding the goals.

"Put it in context to where we were last year, surviving on the last day of the season, then we've got to take the positives."