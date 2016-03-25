Blackpool 1-1 Bury

From the section

Danny Mayor's goal denied Blackpool a first home victory since 30 January

Relegation-threatened Blackpool were pegged back as Danny Mayor's equaliser earned Bury a draw at Bloomfield Road.

The hosts went ahead after 74 minutes from a Danny Philliskirk penalty after Cian Bolger upended Jim McAlister.

But the Seasiders' lead lasted just two minutes before the Shakers equalised when John O'Sullivan's cross found Mayor, who slotted home from 12 yards.

Blackpool remain two points above the League One relegation zone, while Bury stay in 15th place.

Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:

"Delighted with that point today, certainly after going 1-0 down to the penalty. There was only one team that wanted to win it first half.

"I'm delighted with the character and resolve shown"

"It's all credit to the players."