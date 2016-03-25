Match ends, Blackpool 1, Bury 1.
Blackpool 1-1 Bury
-
- From the section Football
Relegation-threatened Blackpool were pegged back as Danny Mayor's equaliser earned Bury a draw at Bloomfield Road.
The hosts went ahead after 74 minutes from a Danny Philliskirk penalty after Cian Bolger upended Jim McAlister.
But the Seasiders' lead lasted just two minutes before the Shakers equalised when John O'Sullivan's cross found Mayor, who slotted home from 12 yards.
Blackpool remain two points above the League One relegation zone, while Bury stay in 15th place.
Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:
"Delighted with that point today, certainly after going 1-0 down to the penalty. There was only one team that wanted to win it first half.
"I'm delighted with the character and resolve shown"
"It's all credit to the players."
Line-ups
Blackpool
- 1Doyle
- 2White
- 15Aldred
- 5Robertson
- 24Higham
- 17Philliskirk
- 8PottsSubstituted forOsayi-Samuelat 45'minutes
- 19Norris
- 4McAlister
- 27BlythSubstituted forPatersonat 88'minutes
- 9CullenSubstituted forYeatesat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Jones
- 20Paterson
- 21Osayi-Samuel
- 22Smith
- 23Letheren
- 25Aimson
- 28Yeates
Bury
- 38Neal
- 14JonesSubstituted forRileyat 63'minutes
- 5Clarke
- 23Bolger
- 3Hussey
- 18O'Sullivan
- 19Soares
- 4TutteSubstituted forPughat 46'minutes
- 10Mayor
- 24Delfouneso
- 32RoseSubstituted forLoweat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Riley
- 15Lowe
- 20Burgess
- 22Pugh
- 25Gardner
- 34Ruddy
- 40Brown
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 7,645
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackpool 1, Bury 1.
Foul by Hayden White (Blackpool).
Ryan Lowe (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool).
Peter Clarke (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Luke Higham.
David Norris (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Riley (Bury).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Martin Paterson replaces Jacob Blyth.
Attempt saved. Ryan Lowe (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Jacob Blyth (Blackpool).
Cian Bolger (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Bright Samuel (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Bright Samuel (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John O'Sullivan (Bury).
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 1, Bury 1. Danny Mayor (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by John O'Sullivan with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 1, Bury 0. Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Blackpool. Jim McAlister draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Cian Bolger (Bury) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Mark Yeates replaces Mark Cullen.
Attempt missed. Tom Soares (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Joe Riley (Bury).
Jim McAlister (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Soares (Bury).
Bright Samuel (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by John O'Sullivan (Bury).
David Norris (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Soares (Bury).
Luke Higham (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Joe Riley replaces Craig Jones because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Chris Hussey (Bury) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Ryan Lowe replaces Danny Rose.
John O'Sullivan (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hayden White (Blackpool).
Tom Soares (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Norris (Blackpool).
Attempt blocked. David Norris (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Craig Jones (Bury).