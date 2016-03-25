League One
Blackpool1Bury1

Blackpool 1-1 Bury

Danny Mayor
Danny Mayor's goal denied Blackpool a first home victory since 30 January

Relegation-threatened Blackpool were pegged back as Danny Mayor's equaliser earned Bury a draw at Bloomfield Road.

The hosts went ahead after 74 minutes from a Danny Philliskirk penalty after Cian Bolger upended Jim McAlister.

But the Seasiders' lead lasted just two minutes before the Shakers equalised when John O'Sullivan's cross found Mayor, who slotted home from 12 yards.

Blackpool remain two points above the League One relegation zone, while Bury stay in 15th place.

Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Flitcroft on Blackpool v Bury

"Delighted with that point today, certainly after going 1-0 down to the penalty. There was only one team that wanted to win it first half.

"I'm delighted with the character and resolve shown"

"It's all credit to the players."

Line-ups

Blackpool

  • 1Doyle
  • 2White
  • 15Aldred
  • 5Robertson
  • 24Higham
  • 17Philliskirk
  • 8PottsSubstituted forOsayi-Samuelat 45'minutes
  • 19Norris
  • 4McAlister
  • 27BlythSubstituted forPatersonat 88'minutes
  • 9CullenSubstituted forYeatesat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Jones
  • 20Paterson
  • 21Osayi-Samuel
  • 22Smith
  • 23Letheren
  • 25Aimson
  • 28Yeates

Bury

  • 38Neal
  • 14JonesSubstituted forRileyat 63'minutes
  • 5Clarke
  • 23Bolger
  • 3Hussey
  • 18O'Sullivan
  • 19Soares
  • 4TutteSubstituted forPughat 46'minutes
  • 10Mayor
  • 24Delfouneso
  • 32RoseSubstituted forLoweat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Riley
  • 15Lowe
  • 20Burgess
  • 22Pugh
  • 25Gardner
  • 34Ruddy
  • 40Brown
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
7,645

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamBury
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home9
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Blackpool 1, Bury 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Blackpool 1, Bury 1.

Foul by Hayden White (Blackpool).

Ryan Lowe (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool).

Peter Clarke (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Luke Higham.

David Norris (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joe Riley (Bury).

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Martin Paterson replaces Jacob Blyth.

Attempt saved. Ryan Lowe (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Jacob Blyth (Blackpool).

Cian Bolger (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Bright Samuel (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Bright Samuel (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John O'Sullivan (Bury).

Goal!

Goal! Blackpool 1, Bury 1. Danny Mayor (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by John O'Sullivan with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Blackpool 1, Bury 0. Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Blackpool. Jim McAlister draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Cian Bolger (Bury) after a foul in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Mark Yeates replaces Mark Cullen.

Attempt missed. Tom Soares (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Joe Riley (Bury).

Jim McAlister (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Soares (Bury).

Bright Samuel (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by John O'Sullivan (Bury).

David Norris (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Soares (Bury).

Luke Higham (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Joe Riley replaces Craig Jones because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Chris Hussey (Bury) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Ryan Lowe replaces Danny Rose.

John O'Sullivan (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hayden White (Blackpool).

Tom Soares (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Norris (Blackpool).

Attempt blocked. David Norris (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Craig Jones (Bury).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton37235950311974
2Wigan381914564352971
3Walsall371911757381968
4Gillingham371891064442063
5Millwall371881158431562
6Barnsley381851559481159
7Bradford371610114338558
8Rochdale38169135549657
9Coventry3815111259431656
10Port Vale391511134546-156
11Sheff Utd381510135550555
12Southend381510135049155
13Scunthorpe381411134343053
14Peterborough38156176561451
15Swindon37148155657-150
16Bury381311144861-1350
17Shrewsbury381210164757-1046
18Chesterfield37126194859-1142
19Fleetwood371010174348-540
20Blackpool39109203650-1439
21Oldham36716133650-1437
22Doncaster38910193955-1637
23Colchester38710215087-3731
24Crewe38612204068-2830
View full League One table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you