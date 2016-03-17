Chris Taylor: Millwall re-sign Blackburn midfielder on loan

Chris Taylor has only featured four times for Blackburn in 2016

League One side Millwall have re-signed Blackburn midfielder Chris Taylor on loan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old spent the 2012-13 campaign with the Lions, scoring three goals in 26 appearances.

Taylor moved to Blackburn in the summer of 2013 and has featured 15 times for the Championship club this season.

"We hope he can repeat the type of performances and level of consistency which he achieved first time around," boss Neil Harris told the club website.

Millwall's move for Taylor comes after Jed Wallace was recalled from his loan spell at The Den by parent club Wolves.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.