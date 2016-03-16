Champions League: Barcelona 3-1 Arsenal (agg 5-1)

Luis Suarez's volley was his 17th in his last 14 games

Holders Barcelona eased into the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 3-1 second-leg victory over Arsenal at the Nou Camp.

Leading 2-0 from the first leg, Lionel Messi forced David Ospina into a stunning save from close range, before Neymar slotted home a low finish.

Mohamed Elneny lashed in for Arsenal in the second half but Luis Suarez struck a brilliant volley for Barcelona.

Danny Welbeck hit the woodwork before Messi chipped in a sublime third.

Mid-March and season over for Arsenal?

Arsenal's season was looking good a couple of months ago. They were top of the Premier League on 4 January but two wins in nine league games since has seen them fall 11 points behind leaders Leicester, although they do have a game in hand on the Foxes.

They have also gone out of the FA Cup - losing against Watford last weekend - and suffered their sixth straight last-16 exit from the Champions League too, leaving their season in disarray.

Arsene Wenger's team selection for the match in Spain perhaps suggested he might have had one eye on Saturday's Premier League match at Everton.

The Frenchman, for example, gave 19-year-old forward Alex Iwobi his first Champions League start and left out Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott. Experienced defender Per Mertesacker was left on the bench, with Laurent Koscielny starting alongside Gabriel in the centre of defence.

Arsenal punished as M-S-N all strike again

Arsenal had plenty of shots against Barcelona but only three (left) hit the target. Nine were off target (middle) and eight were blocked (right)

Arsenal put in a creditable display away from home but Elneny's stunning goal on 51 minutes - a precise strike from 18 yards and his first for the club - was their only reward for a display that saw them create numerous promising attacking positions.

Iwobi blazed over the crossbar when in a good position and Alexis Sanchez should have found the back of the net with a header from eight yards.

The Chile international also had a free-kick saved as the Gunners fired in 20 shots, albeit with just three on target.

The difference over the two legs was the finishing and it was a cool, low shot by Neymar that opened the scoring for the hosts.

Not only was Luis Suarez's strike a stunning one, it finished off a mesmerising Barcelona move

Former Liverpool man Suarez, who Arsenal attempted to sign in 2013, scored the pick of Barca's goals, the Uruguayan leaping acrobatically to convert Dani Alves's cross into the top corner for his 46th goal of an incredible season.

Suarez's hot run of form has seen him net 17 goals in his last 14 games and taken his tally to 40 for the season at the Nou Camp - how Arsenal could do with him in their side.

There was still time for Messi to get in on the act, delightfully dinking the ball over Ospina late on.

Unbeatable Barca?

The win means Barcelona are into the last eight of the competition for a record ninth straight season. It also stretched Barcelona's unbeaten run to 38 games in all competitions as they aim to become the first team to retain the European Cup in the Champions League era.

No side has won back-to-back European Cups since AC Milan in 1989 and 1990.

The Catalans remain on course for consecutive trebles of Champions League, La Liga and Copa del Rey.

Luis Enrique's side sit eight points clear at the top of the Spanish league with nine matches remaining and meet Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final in May.

Man of the match - Neymar

Opened the scoring and graced the Nou Camp pitch with some glorious touches. A joy to watch

Analysis - Former England defender Danny Mills on BBC Radio 5 live

"Arsenal are only two players away from being a top side. A magnificent centre-forward who can get 25+ goals and a world-class centre-back.

"They have enough midfield players. They have £150m-£200m in the bank but only need to bring in two more players.

"Going forward, Arsenal have looked good but defensively they have looked fragile, that has been the case for years. Sol Campbell, Martin Keown and Ashley Cole have never been replaced."

What next?

Barcelona face Villarreal in the league on Sunday (kick-off 15:00 GMT), while Arsenal will look to salvage their season with a trip to Goodison Park to face Everton on Saturday (12:45 GMT).

Before then Barca will discover who they will play in the quarter-finals of the Champions League when they draw takes place on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland.