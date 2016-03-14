Deji Oshilaja: Gillingham re-sign Cardiff City defender on loan

Deji Oshilaja spent the second half of last season on loan with AFC Wimbledon

Gillingham have re-signed defender Deji Oshilaja on loan from Cardiff City for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old made 15 appearances while on loan earlier this term before Cardiff's injury problems led to them recalling him in January.

"I'm happy to be back. The lads have kept the team in a good position in the league, and hopefully we can really kick on," he told Gillingham's website.

The Gills are currently third in the League One table.

Manager Justin Edinburgh has brought Oshilaja back following injuries to John Egan and Bristol City loanee Adam El-Abd.

He has made three first-team appearances for Cardiff and has also had loan spells at Newport County - where he played under Edinburgh - Sheffield Wednesday and AFC Wimbledon.

