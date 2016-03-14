Rob Page: Port Vale boss reveals players paid for own hotel rooms

Rob Page
Rob Page replaced Mickey Adams as Port Vale manager in September 2014

Port Vale boss Rob Page has praised the character of his players after several of the first-team squad paid for their own hotel rooms ahead of Saturday's 3-2 comeback win at Peterborough.

League One Vale, currently up for sale, remain in the play-off hunt despite tight financial conditions.

"Eight decided to pay for themselves and come down and prepare properly," Page, 41, told BBC Radio Stoke.

"That shows I have a fantastic group of lads and I've said that from day one."

Vale chairman Norman Smurthwaite put the club up for sale in December 2014 and saw a potential deal to sell it collapse earlier this month.

With Page already warned his playing budget could be cut by a further £800,000 next season, he is encouraged by his squad's efforts to try and make a difference by paying their own way.

"I've brought the right characters in," Page said. "They're professionals and wanted to give themselves the best chance (of doing well)."

Vale were 2-0 down at half-time against Posh, but a second-half rally brought two goals in the final three minutes, with Louis Dodds netting an 89th-minute winner.

It leaves Vale ninth in the table, three points outside the play-off places with nine games to go.

"We've given ourselves a great chance," added Page. "It's a rollercoaster of emotions and, thankfully, I'm already bald!"

