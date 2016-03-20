Premier League
Tottenham3Bournemouth0

Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Bournemouth

By Phil Cartwright

BBC Sport

Harry Kane
Harry Kane became the first player to reach 20 Premier League goals in 2015-16

Tottenham cut Leicester's lead at the top of the Premier League to five points as Harry Kane inspired Spurs to a routine win over Bournemouth.

Kane turned in Kyle Walker's cross after 43 seconds and then latched onto Dele Alli's pass to finish left-footed past Artur Boruc to double the lead.

The England striker is now the Premier League's top scorer with 21 goals.

Christian Eriksen tapped in Tottenham's third from close range after Boruc had pushed out Kane's shot from 25 yards.

Mid-table Bournemouth, who had won three successive league games before their trip to White Hart Lane, rarely threatened.

Tottenham 3-0 Bournemouth as it happened

First to 20 league goals

Kane's hat-trick at Bournemouth in October ended a poor run of goalscoring form for the 22-year-old.

He has been in supreme nick for his club since then, with his brace against the Cherries taking his tally to 23 goals in his past 30 appearances for Spurs.

His early opener made him the first player to reach 20 Premier League goals this season, and he becomes the fifth Englishman to pass that milestone in two consecutive Premier League seasons - joining Andy Cole, Les Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler and Alan Shearer.

Not content with scoring twice and creating the third when Boruc spilled his long-range shot, Kane later made a last-ditch challenge inside his own six-yard box to deny Bournemouth striker Josh King.

Spurs full-backs blunt Bournemouth

Tottenham v Bournemouth - match average positions
The match average positions show Rose (3) and Walker (2) to be further forward than Tottenham's two central midfielders Dembele (19) and Dier (15), with Bournemouth winger Matt Ritchie (30) pushed further back as a result

One of the most eye-catching features of Tottenham's play this season has been the willingness of their full-backs to push forward at every opportunity, while still maintaining a solid defensive base thanks to their two holding midfielders.

Walker and Danny Rose were always available outlets in the first period, when Spurs were at their most dangerous, Walker creating Kane's first goal with a wonderful whipped cross.

Both have been named in Roy Hodgson's England squad for the friendly matches against Germany (26 March) and Netherlands (29 March).

Man of the match: Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Harry Kane
Kane's early double made it five goals in his two Premier League outings against Bournemouth this season

The stats you need to know

  • Kane has equalled his Premier League goal tally from 2014-15.
  • Alli has assisted Kane for seven Premier League goals this season, the most assists from one player to another in 2015-16.
  • Two of the three fastest goals scored in the Premier League this season have been in the Spurs/Bournemouth fixture (Ritchie 49 seconds, Kane 43 seconds).

What they said

Media playback is not supported on this device

'Mature' performance pleases Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino: "I'm very happy with the collective performance, I thought we were fantastic today.

"It was important to score early, and then we showed a strong mentality in the way we managed the game. We played well against a very good team - we showed a mature performance.

"It's important to get some time to analyse - 90% of the squad will be with their national teams and I think it's a good moment to analyse during this period."

Media playback is not supported on this device

Eddie Howe rues Bournemouth's 'poor display'

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "It was a really bad day for us. We had the worst possible start, we were slow out of the traps and we weren't ourselves at all in the first half. It was a poor display.

"I was hugely frustrated because, even when we don't play well, you see a clear philosophy and a way of playing. I honestly couldn't tell what we were trying to do in the first half. It was disjointed and we had no rhythm.

"When you come here and you don't bring your best game, it's going to be very difficult."

What next?

Following the international break, Tottenham have two games which could go a long way to deciding the destination of the Premier League title - Liverpool at Anfield (2 April) followed by Manchester United at home (10 April).

Bournemouth, who remain 13th and are 12 points above the relegation zone after Newcastle's draw with Sunderland earlier on Sunday, host Manchester City on 2 April.

Line-ups

Tottenham

  • 1Lloris
  • 2Walker
  • 4Alderweireld
  • 27Wimmer
  • 3Rose
  • 15DierSubstituted forChadliat 90'minutes
  • 19Dembélé
  • 11LamelaSubstituted forCarrollat 66'minutes
  • 20AlliSubstituted forMasonat 82'minutes
  • 23Eriksen
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 7Son Heung-Min
  • 8Mason
  • 13Vorm
  • 16Trippier
  • 22Chadli
  • 28Carroll
  • 43Walker-Peters

Bournemouth

  • 1Boruc
  • 15A Smith
  • 2FrancisBooked at 59mins
  • 3S Cook
  • 11Daniels
  • 30Ritchie
  • 8ArterSubstituted forO'Kaneat 45'minutes
  • 6Surman
  • 10GradelSubstituted forPughat 70'minutes
  • 17King
  • 20AfobeSubstituted forGrabbanat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Gosling
  • 5Elphick
  • 7Pugh
  • 23Federici
  • 25Distin
  • 28Grabban
  • 32O'Kane
Referee:
Neil Swarbrick
Attendance:
36,084

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home17
Away2
Shots on Target
Home8
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Bournemouth 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Bournemouth 0.

Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nacer Chadli.

Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lewis Grabban (Bournemouth).

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Nacer Chadli replaces Eric Dier.

Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Wimmer.

Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur).

Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ryan Mason (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Kane.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Ryan Mason replaces Dele Alli.

Attempt missed. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Toby Alderweireld.

Attempt missed. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane tries a through ball, but Dele Alli is caught offside.

Foul by Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur).

Eunan O'Kane (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Bournemouth. Marc Pugh replaces Max Gradel.

Foul by Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur).

Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Lewis Grabban (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andrew Surman with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Tom Carroll replaces Erik Lamela.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Kevin Wimmer (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.

Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joshua King (Bournemouth).

Booking

Simon Francis (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Simon Francis (Bournemouth).

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Toby Alderweireld.

Offside, Bournemouth. Matt Ritchie tries a through ball, but Max Gradel is caught offside.

Foul by Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur).

Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Harry Kane.

Foul by Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur).

Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, Bournemouth 0. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Erik Lamela.

Offside, Bournemouth. Andrew Surman tries a through ball, but Joshua King is caught offside.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester31199354312366
2Tottenham311710456243261
3Arsenal30167748301855
4Man City30156952322051
5West Ham301311647351250
6Man Utd30148838271150
7Southampton31138104132947
8Stoke31137113437-346
9Liverpool2912894540544
10Chelsea30101194541441
11West Brom30109113037-739
12Everton29911951411038
13Bournemouth31108133850-1238
14Watford30107133032-237
15Swansea3199133140-936
16Crystal Palace3096153240-833
17Norwich3177173254-2228
18Sunderland3068163655-1926
19Newcastle3067172955-2625
20Aston Villa3137212258-3616
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

