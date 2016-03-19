Match ends, East Stirling 2, Clyde 4.
East Stirlingshire 2-4 Clyde
Clyde moved to within a point of Elgin City and four behind leaders East Fife with victory over Scottish League Two bottom side East Stirlingshire.
Shire led through Thomas Orr but Jordan Cairnie's headed own goal levelled matters.
Scott McLaughlin nodded Clyde in front and Sean Higgins struck their third.
The visitors had David March dismissed and then conceded when Kris Faulds netted but Higgins' second made sure of victory late on.
Line-ups
East Stirlingshire
- 1Dolan
- 2Kinnaird
- 4Fisher
- 5Greene
- 3Donaldson
- 7Wallace
- 8Kay
- 6Cairnie
- 11Faulds
- 9OrrSubstituted forRussellat 76'minutes
- 10WrightSubstituted forMcMillanat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Russell
- 14Lynas
- 15McMullin
- 16McMillan
- 17Barnard
- 18Fraser
- 19Vidler
Clyde
- 1Waters
- 12MarshBooked at 74mins
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 6Smith
- 2Durie
- 24McGovern
- 22Millen
- 7McLaughlin
- 3Linton
- 10Gormley
- 11Higgins
Substitutes
- 4McLaughlin
- 14Brisbane
- 16Glackin
- 19Watson
- 21Gibson
- 23Andrews
- Referee:
- George Salmond
- Attendance:
- 394
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away10
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, East Stirling 2, Clyde 4.
Scott Durie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gavin McMillan (East Stirling).
Attempt blocked. Reece Donaldson (East Stirling) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Marc Waters.
Attempt saved. Jordan Cairnie (East Stirling) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! East Stirling 2, Clyde 4. Sean Higgins (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Gormley.
Foul by Gavin McMillan (East Stirling).
Scott McLaughlin (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! East Stirling 2, Clyde 3. Kristopher Faulds (East Stirling) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Foul by Scott McLaughlin (Clyde).
Jordan Cairnie (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lloyd Kinnaird (East Stirling).
David Gormley (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, East Stirling. Gavin McMillan replaces Max Wright.
Substitution
Substitution, East Stirling. Andrew Russell replaces Thomas Orr.
Dismissal
David Marsh (Clyde) is shown the red card.
Foul by David Marsh (Clyde).
Reece Donaldson (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! East Stirling 1, Clyde 3. Sean Higgins (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Gormley.
Foul by Thomas Orr (East Stirling).
Michael Bolochoweckyj (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Andrew Kay (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jon Paul McGovern (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Sean Higgins (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Darren Dolan.
Attempt saved. Sean Higgins (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Max Wright (East Stirling).
(Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Reece Donaldson (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Durie (Clyde).
Attempt saved. Michael Wallace (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Max Wright (East Stirling) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Scott Linton (Clyde) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Reece Donaldson (East Stirling).
David Gormley (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Michael Wallace (East Stirling) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Ross Fisher (East Stirling).
Sean Higgins (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.