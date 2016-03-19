East Stirlingshire 2-4 Clyde

Scottish League Two
East Stirlingshire2Clyde4

Clyde moved to within a point of Elgin City and four behind leaders East Fife with victory over Scottish League Two bottom side East Stirlingshire.

Shire led through Thomas Orr but Jordan Cairnie's headed own goal levelled matters.

Scott McLaughlin nodded Clyde in front and Sean Higgins struck their third.

The visitors had David March dismissed and then conceded when Kris Faulds netted but Higgins' second made sure of victory late on.

Line-ups

East Stirlingshire

  • 1Dolan
  • 2Kinnaird
  • 4Fisher
  • 5Greene
  • 3Donaldson
  • 7Wallace
  • 8Kay
  • 6Cairnie
  • 11Faulds
  • 9OrrSubstituted forRussellat 76'minutes
  • 10WrightSubstituted forMcMillanat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Russell
  • 14Lynas
  • 15McMullin
  • 16McMillan
  • 17Barnard
  • 18Fraser
  • 19Vidler

Clyde

  • 1Waters
  • 12MarshBooked at 74mins
  • 5Bolochoweckyj
  • 6Smith
  • 2Durie
  • 24McGovern
  • 22Millen
  • 7McLaughlin
  • 3Linton
  • 10Gormley
  • 11Higgins

Substitutes

  • 4McLaughlin
  • 14Brisbane
  • 16Glackin
  • 19Watson
  • 21Gibson
  • 23Andrews
Referee:
George Salmond
Attendance:
394

Match Stats

Home TeamEast StirlingshireAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home9
Away17
Shots on Target
Home6
Away10
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, East Stirling 2, Clyde 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, East Stirling 2, Clyde 4.

Scott Durie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gavin McMillan (East Stirling).

Attempt blocked. Reece Donaldson (East Stirling) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Marc Waters.

Attempt saved. Jordan Cairnie (East Stirling) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top left corner.

Goal!

Goal! East Stirling 2, Clyde 4. Sean Higgins (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Gormley.

Foul by Gavin McMillan (East Stirling).

Scott McLaughlin (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! East Stirling 2, Clyde 3. Kristopher Faulds (East Stirling) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

Foul by Scott McLaughlin (Clyde).

Jordan Cairnie (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lloyd Kinnaird (East Stirling).

David Gormley (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, East Stirling. Gavin McMillan replaces Max Wright.

Substitution

Substitution, East Stirling. Andrew Russell replaces Thomas Orr.

Dismissal

David Marsh (Clyde) is shown the red card.

Foul by David Marsh (Clyde).

Reece Donaldson (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! East Stirling 1, Clyde 3. Sean Higgins (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Gormley.

Foul by Thomas Orr (East Stirling).

Michael Bolochoweckyj (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Andrew Kay (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jon Paul McGovern (Clyde).

Attempt missed. Sean Higgins (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Darren Dolan.

Attempt saved. Sean Higgins (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Max Wright (East Stirling).

(Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Reece Donaldson (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Durie (Clyde).

Attempt saved. Michael Wallace (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Max Wright (East Stirling) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Scott Linton (Clyde) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Reece Donaldson (East Stirling).

David Gormley (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Michael Wallace (East Stirling) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Ross Fisher (East Stirling).

Sean Higgins (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife30165956371953
2Elgin30155104940950
3Clyde291541046331349
4Queen's Park30138938271147
5Annan Athletic2913795447746
6Stirling30116133940-139
7Montrose30107134558-1337
8Berwick30106143648-1236
9Arbroath30105153739-235
10East Stirlingshire3083193768-3127
