East Stirlingshire 2-4 Clyde

Clyde moved to within a point of Elgin City and four behind leaders East Fife with victory over Scottish League Two bottom side East Stirlingshire.

Shire led through Thomas Orr but Jordan Cairnie's headed own goal levelled matters.

Scott McLaughlin nodded Clyde in front and Sean Higgins struck their third.

The visitors had David March dismissed and then conceded when Kris Faulds netted but Higgins' second made sure of victory late on.