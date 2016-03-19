League Two: Newport County 1-4 Bristol Rovers

Goalscorers Alex Rodman and Cristian Montano

Bristol Rovers made it five wins out of five in March with a comeback victory at Newport County.

The visitors took the Severnside derby spoils after Ollie Clarke's stunner equalised Alex Rodman's early effort.

Second-half strikes from Cristian Montano, Matty Taylor and Wales Under-21 regular Ellis Harrison sealed the points, with Rovers in clinical form.

They moved into the automatic promotion spots on goals scored, while Newport remain 17th in League Two.

Newport County manager Warren Feeney told BBC Radio Wales: "We are very disappointed with the manner of the goals we conceded today.

"I didn't think there was much in the game but you can see why Bristol Rovers are where they are in the table.

"There were mistakes, which we've got to cut out, but we probably looked a little bit tired as well."