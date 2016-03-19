Match ends, Notts County 1, Exeter City 4.
Notts County 1-4 Exeter City
Notts County's miserable home form continued as they were comprehensively beaten by mid-table Exeter.
Jayden Stockley opened the scoring for the visitors before Izale McLeod levelled the game going into half-time.
Substitute Jake Taylor's low finish put Exeter back in front and Christian Ribeiro's neat header gave the visitors a two-goal cushion.
Ollie Watkins' cool finish punished slack County defending to seal the points for the Grecians.
Line-ups
Notts County
- 13Loach
- 18Hewitt
- 27Boyce
- 31Audel
- 3AdamsSubstituted forMilsomat 12'minutes
- 28BantonSubstituted forCampbellat 64'minutes
- 4Smith
- 15ThompsonBooked at 55mins
- 16Noble
- 39McLeod
- 30SteadBooked at 20mins
Substitutes
- 1Carroll
- 6Hollis
- 10Murray
- 12Milsom
- 24Campbell
- 26Burke
- 29Atkinson
Exeter
- 1Olejnik
- 6Ribeiro
- 39Brown
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 3Woodman
- 22WheelerSubstituted forTaylorat 66'minutes
- 29Watkins
- 8Oakley
- 7Harley
- 10HolmesSubstituted forNobleat 90'minutes
- 33StockleySubstituted forGrantat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Noble
- 5McAllister
- 13Morrison
- 26Tillson
- 30Pym
- 31Grant
- 38Taylor
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
- Attendance:
- 3,813
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Notts County 1, Exeter City 4.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Joel Grant replaces Jayden Stockley.
David Noble (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Stead (Notts County).
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Andrew Boyce.
Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Exeter City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. David Noble replaces Lee Holmes.
Jake Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Curtis Thompson (Notts County).
Attempt missed. Adam Campbell (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Curtis Thompson (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Izale McLeod (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Ryan Harley (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Boyce (Notts County).
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 1, Exeter City 4. Ollie Watkins (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jayden Stockley.
Christian Ribeiro (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Izale McLeod (Notts County).
Attempt missed. Christian Ribeiro (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Moore-Taylor (Exeter City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Robert Milsom.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 1, Exeter City 3. Christian Ribeiro (Exeter City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Troy Brown with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Alan Smith.
Attempt missed. Jon Stead (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Jordan Moore-Taylor.
Attempt blocked. Izale McLeod (Notts County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 1, Exeter City 2. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.
Attempt blocked. Lee Holmes (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Jake Taylor replaces David Wheeler.
Ollie Watkins (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Smith (Notts County).
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Adam Campbell replaces Jason Banton.
Attempt saved. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Jayden Stockley (Exeter City).
Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ollie Watkins (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Curtis Thompson (Notts County).
Attempt blocked. Ryan Harley (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.