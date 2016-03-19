Bristol City 6-0 Bolton Wanderers

Odemwingie is on loan from Premier League side Stoke City until the end of the season

Bristol City boosted their hopes of Championship survival as they thrashed struggling Bolton Wanderers.

Aaron Wilbraham gave the hosts an early lead with a tap-in after Bolton keeper Paul Rachubka denied Joe Bryan.

Lee Tomlin scored from Nathan Baker's long ball, Peter Odemwingie made it 3-0 from distance and Scott Wagstaff tapped in Jonathan Kodjia's pass.

Kodjia then headed home Adam Matthews' delivery and Bryan's right-foot strike completed the rout for City.

The Robins remain 19th in the Championship table but are now six points clear of the relegation places, with eight games remaining, by virtue of MK Dons' defeat by Brighton.

It was an afternoon to forget for interim Bolton boss Jimmy Phillips - who took charge of the first team after former manager Neil Lennon left by mutual consent on Tuesday - as his side struggled to work their way back into the game following the hosts' early double strike.

The Trotters eased their financial troubles after confirming they had paid their outstanding £2.2m tax bill this week, but their slim hopes of Championship survival now look even more unlikely following the defeat.

They have gone eight games without a win in the league, remain rooted to the foot of the table and are 12 points from safety with eight games left.

Meanwhile, City's fine display was the first time Lee Johnson's side have scored more than three goals in a game this season, having achieved that feat 19 times in all competitions last term.

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson: "The dressing room was quiet before the game and I didn't know quite what to make of it. Thankfully, it proved the calm before the storm.

"The players were desperate to show the good side of Bristol City after the week we had been through as a group and I think they deserve huge credit.

"But there is still so much room for improvement and, with clubs near the bottom picking up points everywhere, we have to maintain standards.

"I want to finish as high as possible in the table to set down a marker for next season."

Bolton interim boss Jimmy Phillips: "I want to apologise to the Bolton fans who made the trip. It is one of the lowest points of my long association with the club.

"I possibly felt worse when we were relegated on the last day of the Premier League season while I was a player, but it's similar today.

"It certainly pushes us closer to League One, but I won't give up the fight.

"The new owners and the fans deserve nothing less than 100% commitment from everyone involved until it is mathematically impossible for us to stay up."