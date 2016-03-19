Championship
Leeds1Huddersfield4

Leeds United 1-4 Huddersfield Town

Nahki Wells
Nahki Wells has scored 16 goals this season

Huddersfield all but ended Leeds United's play-off hopes by coming from behind to win the West Yorkshire derby.

Stuart Dallas gave the hosts the lead with a header from Liam Bridcutt's deep cross, after Nahki Wells had seen an 11th-minute penalty saved by Leeds keeper Marco Silvestri.

Terriers skipper Mark Hudson levelled from Jamie Paterson's corner.

And Harry Bunn, Karim Matmour and Wells scored in eight second-half minutes to seal a comfortable win for Town.

The Terriers took the lead through Bunn's low strike in the 69th minute, before fellow sub Karim Matmour tapped home for his first goal for the club and Wells atoned for his penalty miss with his 16th of the season.

Leeds had gone into the match on the back of three successive wins but Saturday's defeat means they are now 15 points outside the top six with nine matches to play.

The victory lifted Huddersfield eight points clear of the bottom three in the Championship and avenges their 3-0 defeat in the reverse fixture in November.

Both teams face Yorkshire derbies after the international break, with the Terriers hosting play-off hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds travelling to struggling Rotherham.

Leeds boss Steve Evans: "Huddersfield wanted it more than us in certain areas.

"When I joined the job was to keep Leeds in the Championship and that gets forgotten. We have become a mid-table side.

"It is easy to talk and harder to deliver, but I have a track record that I deliver.

"Days like today teach you more than the days when you beat Bolton and Cardiff."

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "This was a fantastic day. A brilliant three points, a massive three points, but I think we have played better games.

"We were very clinical. We always moan that we are not clinical enough, but the story of this game was something special.

"We missed the penalty, conceded a goal, but in the second half we were too quick and closed them down well.

"We knew this was a massive game for all the Huddersfield supporters. We knew we had to repair and correct the 3-0 (home defeat by Leeds)."

Line-ups

Leeds

  • 1Silvestri
  • 28Berardi
  • 3Bamba
  • 5BellusciBooked at 62mins
  • 21TaylorBooked at 67mins
  • 15DallasBooked at 23minsSubstituted forWoodat 74'minutes
  • 8MurphyBooked at 20minsSubstituted forL Cookat 65'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 26Bridcutt
  • 10MowattBooked at 90mins
  • 7Antenucci
  • 11DoukaraSubstituted forCarayolat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Cooper
  • 9Wood
  • 16Diagouraga
  • 18Carayol
  • 23L Cook
  • 31Coyle
  • 45Peacock-Farrell

Huddersfield

  • 1Steer
  • 2Smith
  • 5Hudson
  • 33Lynch
  • 15Husband
  • 4Whitehead
  • 29BillingBooked at 16minsSubstituted forHuwsat 67'minutes
  • 18LolleyBooked at 18mins
  • 8PatersonSubstituted forMatmourat 63'minutes
  • 24van La ParraSubstituted forBunnat 45'minutes
  • 21Wells

Substitutes

  • 3Davidson
  • 7Scannell
  • 10Matmour
  • 13Murphy
  • 14Cranie
  • 16Huws
  • 17Bunn
Referee:
Graham Scott
Attendance:
29,311

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home7
Away13
Shots on Target
Home1
Away9
Corners
Home0
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Leeds United 1, Huddersfield Town 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Huddersfield Town 4.

Booking

Lewis Cook (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Lewis Cook (Leeds United).

Joel Lynch (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Alex Mowatt (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Mirco Antenucci (Leeds United).

Dean Whitehead (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Lewis Cook (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Karim Matmour (Huddersfield Town).

Foul by Mirco Antenucci (Leeds United).

Harry Bunn (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. James Husband (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nahki Wells with a through ball.

Offside, Leeds United. Giuseppe Bellusci tries a through ball, but Mirco Antenucci is caught offside.

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Giuseppe Bellusci.

Offside, Huddersfield Town. Joe Lolley tries a through ball, but Harry Bunn is caught offside.

Mirco Antenucci (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mark Hudson (Huddersfield Town).

Attempt saved. Harry Bunn (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tommy Smith.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Mustapha Carayol replaces Souleymane Doukara.

Mirco Antenucci (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dean Whitehead (Huddersfield Town).

Goal!

Goal! Leeds United 1, Huddersfield Town 4. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Joe Lolley.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Chris Wood replaces Stuart Dallas.

Goal!

Goal! Leeds United 1, Huddersfield Town 3. Karim Matmour (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nahki Wells.

Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by James Husband (Huddersfield Town).

Goal!

Goal! Leeds United 1, Huddersfield Town 2. Harry Bunn (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.

Attempt missed. Mark Hudson (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Lolley with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Marco Silvestri.

Booking

Charlie Taylor (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Charlie Taylor (Leeds United).

Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Emyr Huws replaces Philip Billing.

Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James Husband (Huddersfield Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Lewis Cook replaces Luke Murphy.

Attempt blocked. Giuseppe Bellusci (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Taylor.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Karim Matmour replaces Jamie Paterson.

Mirco Antenucci (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley382112561313075
2Brighton381914552351771
3Middlesbrough37217948232570
4Hull37199950232766
5Derby381713851351664
6Sheff Wed381614856362062
7Cardiff38151494941859
8Ipswich381610124644258
9Birmingham371511114135656
10Preston381314113635153
11QPR381215114743451
12Wolves381212144651-548
13Leeds371114123745-847
14Blackburn381113143736146
15Nottm Forest381113143436-246
16Huddersfield38129175253-145
17Reading371112144243-145
18Brentford37127184859-1143
19Bristol City381110174058-1843
20Rotherham38116214462-1839
21Fulham38814165764-738
22MK Dons38910193251-1937
23Charlton38711203469-3532
24Bolton38414203668-3226
View full Championship table

Top Stories

