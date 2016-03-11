BBC Sport - FA Cup: Everyone asks me to smile in pictures - Aaron Lennon

Everyone asks me to smile - Lennon

Everton winger Aaron Lennon laughs about the infamous pictures of him when he first signed for the club on loan.

Watch Match of the Day Live: Everton v Chelsea on BBC One at 17:20 GMT on Saturday 12 March.

