Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Valencia

Gary Neville's Valencia suffered a narrow defeat by La Liga rivals Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.
Torrential rain made conditions difficult at the Estadio de San Mames, but Raul Garcia headed in the only goal in the first half.
Athletic Bilbao had the better chances, with Aritz Aduriz close to adding a second with a shot that was just wide.
Rodrigo came closest for Valencia, but saw his effort blocked.
"Both teams played with fantastic spirit in difficult conditions," said Neville. "They were probably the worst conditions I have seen a game of football played in.
"It was very difficult for our forwards to get into the game, but we kept fighting."
Holders held in Switzerland
Elsewhere, holders Sevilla played out a goalless draw with Basel in Switzerland.The Spanish side had midfielder Steven Nzonzi sent off late on.
Fellow Spanish side Villarreal took command of their tie with Bayer Leverkusen as Cedric Bakambu's brace gives them a 2-0 lead heading into the second leg in Germany next Thursday.
Shakhtar Donetsk are also in a strong position to reach the quarter-finals after beating Belgian side Anderlecht 3-1 in Lviv.
Taison and Olexandr Kucher scored twice in the first half for the Ukrainian side and although Frank Acheampong pulled one back for Anderlecht, Eduardo's late finish put Shakhtar in control.
Meanwhile, Marco Parolo gave Lazio a potentially crucial away goal as the Italian side drew 1-1 at Sparta Prague, while Mehmet Topal struck in the closing stages as Fenerbahce beat Portugal's Braga 1-0 in Istanbul.
Line-ups
Ath Bilbao
- 13Herrerín Buisán
- 10De Marcos Arana
- 16Etxeita Gorritxategi
- 4Laporte
- 24Balenziaga Oruesagasti
- 7Etxebarria Urkiaga
- 8Iturraspe DerteanoSubstituted forRico Morenoat 83'minutes
- 14SusaetaSubstituted forElustondo Urkolaat 73'minutes
- 22Garcia Escudero
- 19Muniain GoñiSubstituted forMerino Zuloagaat 54'minutes
- 20Aduriz
Substitutes
- 1Iraizoz Moreno
- 2Bóveda Altube
- 3Elustondo Urkola
- 5Eraso Goñi
- 17Rico Moreno
- 27Merino Zuloaga
- 30Lekue Martínez
Valencia
- 25Ryan
- 19Barragán
- 5MustafiBooked at 71mins
- 23Abdennour
- 14Gayá Peña
- 18Fuego MartínezBooked at 63mins
- 17RodrigoSubstituted forFeghouliat 86'minutes
- 10ParejoSubstituted forAlcácerat 82'minutes
- 12Barbosa da SilvaBooked at 66mins
- 11PiattiSubstituted forAndré Gomesat 70'minutes
- 7Negredo
Substitutes
- 2Cancelo
- 3Nunes Vezo
- 8Feghouli
- 9Alcácer
- 21André Gomes
- 22Mina Lorenzo
- 24Domenech Sánchez
- Referee:
- Björn Kuipers
- Attendance:
- 35,765
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home11
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away16
Live Text
Second Half ends, Athletic Club 1, Valencia 0.
Offside, Athletic Club. Raúl García tries a through ball, but Aduriz is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Aduriz (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Balenziaga.
Foul by De Marcos (Athletic Club).
Javi Fuego (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Beñat (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aduriz.
Foul by Aduriz (Athletic Club).
Shkodran Mustafi (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Sofiane Feghouli replaces Rodrigo.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Balenziaga.
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo (Valencia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Negredo with a through ball.
Offside, Athletic Club. De Marcos tries a through ball, but Aduriz is caught offside.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by José Gayá.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Mikel Rico replaces Iturraspe.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Paco Alcácer replaces Daniel Parejo.
Attempt saved. Sabin (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iturraspe with a headed pass.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Aymen Abdennour.
Offside, Athletic Club. Balenziaga tries a through ball, but Aduriz is caught offside.
Sabin (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Antonio Barragán (Valencia).
Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
Rodrigo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Antonio Barragán.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Elustondo replaces Markel Susaeta.
Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
Álvaro Negredo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Beñat (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Shkodran Mustafi (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Shkodran Mustafi (Valencia).
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. André Gomes replaces Pablo Piatti.
Balenziaga (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danilo (Valencia).
Attempt saved. Aduriz (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Markel Susaeta with a cross.
Attempt missed. Sabin (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Aduriz (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sabin with a cross.
Booking
Danilo (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Raúl García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danilo (Valencia).
Booking
Javi Fuego (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.