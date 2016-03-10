Sam Hutchinson: Sheffield Wednesday defender 'stronger' after depression battle

Sam Hutchinson began his career at Chelsea before joining Sheffeld Wednesday in 2014

Sheffield Wednesday defender Sam Hutchinson has said that dealing with depression has made him stronger.

Hutchinson's early career was blighted by injury, forcing him to retire aged 21 in 2010, before he returned a year later.

"I'm probably the happiest I've ever been now, with my kids," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"I pushed my family away and my wife sort of saved me. She pulled me out of it and made me play football again."

Hutchinson continued: "I had to deal with it in my own way, like my injuries, and it's made me stronger and more mature."

Hutchinson initially played for Chelsea on his return to football in 2011, before making a loan move to Championship side Wednesday permanent in 2014.

From Chelsea to Sheffield

Hutchinson came up through the Chelsea youth ranks and made his senior debut in 2007 under Jose Mourinho against Everton.

Injuries limited his appearances and he played for Chelsea three times in the 2009-10 season, but struggles with his knee forced him to retire in August 2010.

He recently wrote an article for The Sun discussing his battle with depression for the first time.

"I did it not for people to feel sorry for me but to raise awareness for other people," he said.

"It was one of those pieces where it's not about me, it is about the matter in hand and dealing with that.

"Certain people aren't ready to do so and they don't want to speak about it and they shouldn't be pushed to."

Calming down?

After loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem, Hutchinson signed for The Owls in July 2014.

He has made 27 appearances this season as Wednesday have pushed for promotion to the top flight, but he has also picked up 12 yellow cards along the way.

"I won't ever calm down because it's not my character," he added.

"It's not how I am off the pitch but sometimes you need it. It's my make-up and it won't change."