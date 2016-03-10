Phil Brown: Southend United boss wants 'clean-sheet mentality'

Phil Brown's side beat next opponents Barnsley earlier in the season

Southend United boss Phil Brown says "a clean-sheet mentality" is key to his side's success this season.

The Shrimpers, who sit 10th in League One, have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six league fixtures.

"Last year, I think I said the league was a 1-0 kind of league and this year it's more like 2-1," Brown told BBC Essex.

"If we're going to achieve this year we've got to get back to that clean-sheet mentality; thou shalt not pass."

Brown continued: "The goal we conceded on Saturday against Chesterfield is what I was talking about.

"We were at full tilt, attacking and ended up losing the game 1-0. That sums up the form we're in at the moment."

Brown's side have collected just one point in their previous three league fixtures, but are just four points away from Saturday's opponents Barnsley, who currently occupy the last play-off spot.

"If you gave me a clean sheet on Saturday now against Barnsley I would take that because I know I've got quality in the team to score goals," said Brown.

"If we've got that clean-sheet mentality on Saturday we'll win the game."